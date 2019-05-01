Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 1 May

Published on Wednesday, 01 May 2019 10:00
GER v USA (RR)     2 - 1

Unofficial Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Argentina 10 7 2 0 1 20 9 11 25 83.3
2 Netherlands 8 7 0 0 1 24 4 20 21 87.5
3 Australia 9 5 1 0 3 19 13 6 17 63.0
4 Germany 8 4 0 2 2 16 10 6 14 58.3
5 Belgium 6 4 0 1 1 10 6 4 13 72.2
6 New Zealand 11 4 0 0 7 19 24 -5 12 36.4
7 Great Britain 7 1 2 0 4 9 18 -9 7 33.3
8 China 11 2 0 1 8 15 30 -15 7 21.2
9 United States 10 0 1 2 7 10 28 -18 4 13.3

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.

