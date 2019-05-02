Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 Recognised Futures Athletes List Confirmed

Published on Thursday, 02 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 17
Ben Somerford

Hockey Australia’s 2019 Women's and Men’s National Recognised Futures Athlete list have today been confirmed.



The lists recognise developing young athletes at a level below the formal High Performance athlete categorisation pathway.

The selectors consulted each National Training Centre (NTC) and State Under-18 coaches, taking in performances at the 2019 Under-18 Australian Championships in Hobart last month.

The primary support of the athletes will remain their State Sporting Organisation, underpinning development programs in consultation with the respective NTC program.

The NTC program in each state will continue to support categorised athletes residing in the National Junior Squad and National Development Squad. Recognised Future Athletes may be supported by an NTC program where there is capacity.

The suitability of the NTC daily training environment for Recognised Futures Athletes will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Click here to view the 2019 Women’s and Men’s National Recognised Futures Athlete List

Hockey Australia media release

