By Jugjet Singh





Canada’s players celebrate a goal during their FIH Series Finals crossover playoff against China at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Wednesday). (EPA PIC)



BUKIT JALIL: Canada had to slog until the shootout before they brought down the Great Wall of China in today’s (Wednesday) crossover playoff of the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





The World No 10 side kept their nerves in the shootout to win 3-1 following a 3-3 draw against 14th-ranked China in regulation time. Canada will play World No 32 Italy in the semi-finals on Friday.



Captain Scott Tupper said they could have won the match in the last 20 seconds.



“We are Canadians and we never have it easy. But today (Wednesday) we could have wrapped up the match in the last 20 seconds, but our goal was disallowed by the Japanese umpire (Michihiko Watanabe).



“However, we assembled our best five shooters and kept our nerves (in the shootout) to win the match.



“Our goalkeeper is a world-class shootout specialist, and he saved three to take us further,” said Tupper.



A normally jovial coach Paul Bundy did not look too pleased with the goal that was disallowed.



“If we had a video referral that goal would have stood,” said Bundy.



On the semi-finals, Bundy said: “We need to do our homework on the Italians who have won all three (Group B) matches convincingly.



A dejected China coach Kim Sang Ryul did not show up for the press conference.



China took the lead three times but Canada kept replying with goals to force a shootout.



Du Talake (fourth), Tu Yuan Lin (45th) and Su Lixing (50th) netted for China while Canada scored through Oliver Scholfield (16th), Iain Smythe (47th) and Sukhi Panesar (51st).



New Straits Times