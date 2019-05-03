

Notts Sport Boys School Championships 2019 - Winning goal



It has been a busy few days at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre with the Notts Sports Boys Schools Championships 2019, today, it hosted the U16s and U18s Finals Tier 1, 2 and 3. Each game was filled with exciting and gripping hockey. Some matches ended in lots of goals some ended with just 1, but what a day to end England's Notts Sports Boys Schools Championships 2019.





The first matches of the day were the Under 16 Tier 2 Championships. Ashby School took on Taunton School for 3rd and RGS Guildford fought Trinity college for the plate.



Both matches ended in a shootout (what a way to start the day) seeing Trinity College take the top spot, RGS Guildford take silver, Taunton School take bronze and Ashby finishing 4th.



Goal Scorers for Trinity School were Nathan Slack x2 and Theo Flanagan. Goal scorers for RGS Guildford were Christian Moody, Henry Turrell 6th and Will Lawson 4th.



Trinity College 3(4) V RGS Guildford 3



The next set of matches were the Under 18 T3 lads, Eastbourne College were up against Altrincham Grammar for gold and Magdalen College School v Forest School for bronze.

Atrincham scored first with a goal from Nat Khan. Harry Whittaker scored second then Eastbourne pulled their keeper with 7.51 to go, an unlucky mistake by Eastbourne led Altrincham to a penalty corner. Nikash Henshaw drag flicked it past the step in keeper/kicking back. The score sheet came to a close with a final penalty corner goal from Altrinchams Ben Nicholson. Eastbourne never gave up and there were some fantastic saves from both teams but with just a couple of minutes to go Mazerelo made and incredible save to make the final score Altrincham Grammar 4, Eastbourne 0 and Altrincham took home Gold.



Magdalen College School were first on the score sheet against Forest School but they were raring to go in the 2nd half when Aman Bassi popped one passed the keeper, his goal was followed up by 2 more from his team scored by Freddie Britt and Liam Dolden. Magdalen college schools Louis Masse managed to get a 5th and final goal of the game passed the Forest School Keeper making the final score Forest School 3, Magdalen College 2.



The second set of under 16 matches kicked off just after 1pm seeing Repton v Dean Close for gold and St Lawrence College and Portsmouth Grammer fight it out for bronze.



Dean Close battled Repton to the end but fell short with the Final score finishing Repton 3, Dean close 0. Goal scorers were Owen Lloyd, Zach Brough and Michael Ainger.



The battle for bronze was a goal filled game with 6. Rory Buckridge scoring 2, Edward Charlton and Oliver Jameson scoring for Portsmouth and Ben Young getting the double for St Lawrence leaving the final score at Portsmouth Grammar 4, St Lawrence College 2.



The under 18 Tier 1 final and bronze was an intense set of games. Reeds and Whitgift battled in the wet for the cup and Dean Close went up against Norwich school for bronze. Dean Close got the first 4 goals from Toby Culling, Jacob Payton x2 and Ellis Robson but Norwich’s Rai Raunag snuck one past the keeper. Dean Closes Ellis Robson ended the scoring for the match making the final score Dean Close 5, Norwich 1. The action didn’t stop there, the cup battle was a fight to the end. The game was back and forth with crowds roaring for each team. Each team had numerous shots and amazing saves from their keepers. Reeds were awarded a penalty corner with less than a minute to go. The whistle blew, Reeds sent their whole team up to the line, a drag flick from Marcus Jones sealed the deal for Reeds School and a 1-0 win.



The last 2 matches of the day saw a very wet start with Merchant Taylors and St George's College battle for bronze and Charterhouse vs Bedford School for the last cup of the day... The Notts Sport Boys U18 Schools Tier 2 Championship Finals 2019.



The day ended as it began, both games going to a shoot out. St George's college Jamie Martin scored 1st for the bronze battle, followed by an equalizer for Merchant Taylors Karan Sofat. In the second half Merchant Taylors suck into the lead with a goal from Louis Davies but Jamie Martin scored his second of the game for St George's College. The shoot out went all the way to 8 shots but St Georges College came out on top and took bronze.



The last match of the day and the competition was Charterhouse V Bedford and it was thrilling. Charterhouse's Raphael Boulanger scored in the first half from a penalty corner, but, Charlie Axford equalized for Bedford School in the 2nd half with a cracking goal. The game ended 1-1 and went to a shoot out. Both teams made a fantastic effort but Charterhouse came on top crowning them U18 Tier 2 Champions.



