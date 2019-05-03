



The top four teams from the EY Hockey League will compete in a knock-out tournament in Banbridge Hockey Club over two days this weekend for the title of EY Champion's Trophy Winners. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday 4th of May, with the finals scheduled to take place on Sunday the 5th.





Saturday will get under way with the two Women’s semi-finals. Pegasus HC take on Cork Harlequins at 10:30AM to start the day, followed by Loreto v UCD at 12:30PM. The afternoon will see the Men’s teams take the pitch with Lisnagarvey taking on Glennane at 3:00PM, and Three Rock Rovers playing Banbridge at 5:00PM.



Sunday will also see Muckross HC v Queens at 11:30AM in the play-off for the 9th place EYHL spot. A win for Muckross will see them hold their EYHL spot, while Queens will hope to better them and move up from EYHL2.



The EY Champions Trophy Women’s final will commence at 2:30pm, with the men taking to the pitch at 4:45pm.



Location: Banbridge Hockey Club, Havelock Park, Lurgan Rd, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 4LU



Parking: Car parking is limited at Havelock Park and there will be no reserved parking. An over flow facility is provided at Banbridge Academy, approximately 200m from Havelock Park, on the approach to the club if travelling from the town or past it if travelling from the opposite direction and will be signposted. The overflow car park will be locked at 7.30pm each evening.



Players/officials/ Spectators should build in a transfer time of 10/15 minutes if parking at the Academy grounds.



Irish Hockey Association media release