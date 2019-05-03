Dean Lomax







All six of Friday’s matches at the 2019 Trans Tasman Masters Challenge will be divisional deciders as the competitions heats up on the Gold Coast.





At 11am the 55+ men play on Pitch 1 and will be wanting a good score to win their series, while the 60+ women aim to win their series over on Pitch 2, a win or a draw will do it.



At 1pm the 60+ men will be hoping to capture their game one form to take their series while the 55+ women will be hoping to take their form from game 2 into today's match.



And the final set of fixtures at 3pm today sees the 65+ men looking for another good score line like their 4-2 win in game one. Finally on Pitch 2 the 65+ women will be hoping for a win to seal their series.



Meanwhile for Saturday’s final fixtures, Australia’s 35+ men, 40+ men, 45+ men and 50+ men have already won their series with 2-0 leads, putting the hosts in a great position take out the Country Championship.



However there will be deciders in all the women’s matches on Saturday, with the 40+ and 50+ series both at 1-1.



Australia’s 35+ and 45+ women’s teams have won on match and drawn the other against New Zealand, so they’re well placed too.



Hockey Australia agreed to a significant partnership with the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), and the City of Gold Coast to host the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast and thanks them for their support.



Head to www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com to follow all the results and ladders from the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge.



For more details click here.



Hockey Australia media release