Ben Somerford







Darwin product Brooke Peris says bringing up her 150th cap for the Hockeyroos this weekend is a “dream come true” and something she never thought would happen.





Peris, who is the cousin of ex-Hockeyroo and 1996 Atlanta Olympics gold medallist Nova Peris, debuted for Australia in April 2013 against Korea Republic in Perth.



She will bring up the milestone against Argentina on Sunday morning (AEST) in the FIH Pro League.



“I always wanted to play hockey as a little girl,” Peris said ahead of her 150th cap.



“All your dreams do come true. I’ve got a great group of girls to take that milestone with. I’m super happy.”



Peris has been an integral part of the Hockeyroos over the past few years and proved durable since her debut.



She was part of the 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medal winning side barely 12 months after her debut. Peris was part of the 2016 Rio Olympics team, where she brought up her 100th cap.



She’s also won two Champions Trophy silver medals (2014 and 2018), a Commonwealth Games silver medal (2018), three Oceania Cups (2013, 2015 and 2017) and scored a decisive penalty in last year’s World Cup quarter-final shootout against Argentina.



“I’m super excited. I never thought I’d get to 150,” she said.



“I just can’t wait to get out there and play with my team.”



Peris is only 26 and no thoughts of slowing up, with the exclusive 200-game milestone within her sights. Only 22 Australia women have reached 200 games for the Hockeyroos.



“I’ll stop when the body tells me to,” Peris said.



“I love this group and want to stay with this group for as long as I can.



“I wish nothing but the best for my team.



“Hopefully I get to be successful with them. I love every second with the girls.”



The Hockeyroos’ match against Argentina will be televised live on FOX SPORTS 505 and streamed on Kayo Sports at 5am AEST.



Sunday 5 May – CeNARD, Buenos Aires

Argentina v Hockeyroos – 5am AEST

Argentina v Kookaburras – 7:30am AEST



Hockeyroos 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Emily Chalker (Crookwell, NSW)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Ulladulla, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Kate Jenner (Tamworth, NSW)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Michaela Spano (Adelaide, SA)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Sophie Taylor (Melbourne, VIC)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Kookaburras 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jacob Anderson (Mackay, QLD)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Joshua Beltz (Hobart, TAS)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Aaron Kleinschmidt (Melbourne, VIC)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Josh Simmonds (Melbourne, VIC)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jacob Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release