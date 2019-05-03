



Great Britain’s women return to Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Friday 3 May (7:30pm pushback) to face China in what looks set to be another gripping FIH Pro League match





Great Britain dramatically defeated China in a shootout following a 2-2 regular-time draw in the reverse fixture, and with both sides currently level on points heading into the match it’s sure to be an important game.



Ahead of the match we took a look at both the sides and how they’ve fared so far in the FIH Pro League:



Great Britain eager to impress home crowd



Having thrilled a crowd of more than 4,000 home spectators in their last match against the USA with a shootout victory, Great Britain will be hoping to pick up a first FIH Pro League regular-time win at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



In what was an attacking display from the GB side who repeatedly came close, the game was to finish 1-1 before heroics in goal from Amy Tennant and strikes from Tess Howard and Anna Toman sealed a shootout win.







Four changes have been made to the team that faced the USA last time out with Sarah Robertson, Ellie Rayer, Emily Defroand and Nicki Cochrane replacing Sarah Jones, Lizzie Neal, Sabbie Heesh and Jo Hunter.



Should she feature against China, Laura Unsworth would join a select few in picking up a 100th Great Britain cap. Since making her debut in October 2008, Unsworth has been a mainstay in the team, picking up medals at both the 2012 London Olympics (bronze) and 2016 Rio Olympics (2016) across a hugely successful international career.



On the other end of the spectrum, 18-year-old Alex Malzer impressed in her debut match last week when she became the first GB player born in the 2000’s to feature internationally, and keeps her place in the squad.



Great Britain have racked up seven points from seven games so far in the FIH Pro League and victory over the USA would see the side climb above New Zealand in the table on win percentage.



Only Belgium (6) have played fewer matches than Great Britain (7) who take on Argentina and Belgium in consecutive days (18 & 19 May) at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre as the FIH Pro League action hots up.







China chasing first away win



With only two victories from 11 matches putting the team eighth with seven points, it’s not been the FIH Pro League campaign China would have been hoping for.



Despite only winning two of their opening five home games, China proved a tough opponent for the Netherlands and Argentina who only scraped by with a one goal victory.



But with more than half of the competition now played and without a win since March, China’s only victories coming at home against Germany (2-1) and New Zealand (5-3), the Chinese side need to find some form outside of Changzhou.



April was a tough month for the Chinese team. After facing Belgium (4-1), the Netherlands (6-0) and Germany (4-1) in consecutive away matches, China conceded 14 goals and only scored two, as the search goes on for a first away victory.



Following Friday’s match against Great Britain, China will only have to travel to face the USA before concluding their FIH Pro League campaign with three home games against Belgium, Australia and the American side as they seek a strong finish.



Last time these two sides met, hockey was treated to an incredible shootout goal from Chinese player Mengling Zhong, will we be treated to another display of incredible skill on Friday evening?



Don’t miss the action and secure your tickets for Friday’s FIH Pro League meeting between Great Britain’s women and China in what’s building up to be an exciting evening of hockey – get your tickets HERE



Great Britain Hockey media release