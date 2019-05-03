By AftarSingh





Got it!: Brazil goalkeeper Rodrigo Faustino makes a save during the seventh placing playoff match against Belarus at the FIH Series Finals in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — AFP



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey players, who have been told to win the tournament, have been far from impressive in the FIH Series Finals.





And coach Roelant Oltmans’ men will be under tremendous pressure to get the better of Austria in the semi-finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



Malaysia, the world No. 13, were stunned by No. 32 Italy 4-2 in the group match on Monday. They scraped through to the semis with a 2-1 win over Wales 2-1 on Wednesday.



Austria, meanwhile, are the reigning world indoor champions and they have a solid team that can also play field hockey.



In their three group matches, they only conceded one goal and scored eight. Austria outplayed Belarus (5-0), lost to Canada (1-2) and beat Wales (2-0).



The world No. 19 are powered by nine indoor hockey players and they will certainly be a handful for Malaysia’s shaky defence.



Malaysia, led by Muhd Sukri Abdul Mutalib, have conceded nine goals in four matches.



Oltmans said that lower ranked teams have stepped up their game in the tournament.



“Most teams have now adopted a different style to their game. And Austria now have a solid defence. To concede just one goal in three matches is really impressive,” said Oltmans.



Forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil said the boys are bracing for their toughest match yet.



“They are very solid at the back, so it will be tough for us to penetrate and score. But nothing is impossible.



“We have to rise to the occasion and live up to our billing as the second highest ranked team in the tournament,” said Tengku Ahmad, who has scored three goals thus far.



Austria coach Tomas Szmidt said they have high respect for their opponents.



“They play a fast attacking game and are also good at penalty corners. And they have home-ground advantage,” said Szmidt.



Malaysia played Austria twice in 2009.



Malaysia won 3-2 at the Champions Challenge Two tournament in Dublin, Ireland.



In the last meeting, they drew 2-2 at the World Cup qualifier in Invercargill, New Zealand.



The Star of Malaysia