KUALA LUMPUR: Italy have proven to be a revelation at the FIH Series Finals.





The world No. 32 and the lowest ranked team in the tournament have won all three of their group matches and will be hoping to add another scalp in the semi-finals.



They face world No. 10 Canada at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.



In the group matches, they upset world No. 14 China (2-1), beat No. 27 Brazil (3-0) and stunned world No. 13 Malaysia (4-2).



Coach Roberto Da Gai, although happy with their achievements, has warned the players that the semis is a different ball game.



“It’s a David vs Goliath match. We’re the lowest ranked team and we’ll be playing against the favourites and the highest ranked team,” said Da Gai.



“Canada are a strong team with experienced players. They showed this against China when they came back three times before winning the penalty shootout.



“My boys have to keep believing in themselves. We have come this far and there’s nothing to lose.”



Italy will be banking on Julian Montone and skipper Agustin Munez, who have three goals each, to take them to an unexpected final.



Canada coach Paul Bundy admitted that he doesn’t know much about the Italians.



“I believe we last played them four years ago. But they have now turned out to be a major threat here. They’ve been playing extremely well, especially in the win over Malaysia. My players are experienced, they know how to deal with them. They always deliver when it matters most.”



In their last encounter in 2015, Canada won 5-0 in the quarter-finals of the World League Round Two in the United States.



The Star of Malaysia