By Michael Owen







The final match of day one of Varsity Hockey saw hosts UCT show off in front of their home crowd with a 5-1 win over Wits in the rain.





UCT captain Andrea Leader capitalised on an awarded penalty flick in the 20th minute to put the host team in a 1-0 lead over Wits.



With the tricky rainy conditions at play, taking hold of the ball became increasingly difficult as both sides missed out on opportunities throughout the game to slot the ball into the back of the net.



But the rain was not enough to deter both UCT and Wits from showing their skill on the night in front a packed crowd. Nicole Koenig for UCT got the home crowd rearing as she racked a blinder into the back post, increasing their lead to 3-0.



Wits were not to miss out as they showed their hand with Nolwazi Zondi’s bullet shot! This seemed to only encourage UCT to play better as Modjadjl Maake responded with the final blow of the day, resting the match 5-1 in favour of UCT.



FNB Player of the Match: Megan Pryce-Lewis

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nolwazi Zondi

MTN Connect Award: Nicole Koenig



Scores (Note: Field Goals count as 2)

UCT: 5

Goals: Andrea Leader, Nicole Koenig, Modjadjl Maake



Wits: 1

Goals: Nolwazi Zondi



Teams

UCT: Nope Serage 1, Rosi Church 3, Gillian Hermanus 4, Jess Hutchinson 6, Andrea Leader 7, Michelle Winter 8, Nicole Koenig 9, Chelsea Manoek 10, Clem Goldig 11, Francesca Vercellotti 12, Moletlo Somo 13, Michelle Tullus 14, Megan Pryce-Lewis 16, Courtney Wheeler 17, Modjadjl Maake 20, Candice Ewing 21, Cameron Beckett 24, Aaliyah Dollie 28,



Wits: Tamsin Copeland, Michelle Dykman, Nolwazi Ngubane, Imogen Bangert, Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren, Angelique Pieterse, Nomnikelo Veto, Ashleigh Readhead, Mandisa Sigudla, Nompilo Thenjwayo, Ashleigh Datnow, Danielle Quin, Nolwazi Zondi, Erin Haupt, Lisa Bone, Johnson Storme, Rethabile Tsebiso, Sisipho Magwaza,



Varsity Sports media release