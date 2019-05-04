By Michael Owen





McLaren Jacolene of NWU during NWU v Madibaz at UCT on 3 May



The North-West University put six goals past Madibaz in their opening fixture to move to the top of the Varsity Hockey log on Friday at UCT Hares astro.





Scores remained unsettled at 0-0 after the first quarter saw a feisty encounter between these two physical sides with a green card being dished out in the opening moments of the match.



NWU were not going to allow 30 minutes go by without anything on the scoreboard which is why Chanté Ferreira slotted an impressive back-stick shot for her two-point field goal in the closing minutes of the first half.



Early into the second half Kanyisa Gwata made no mistake for Madibaz to equalise on the scoreboard in a brilliant team performance of passing and running hockey that originated in their own half.



Kelsey Minnaar showed her strength on two occasions to beat the goalie with her accurate shooting to put NWU into a 6-2 lead.



Madibaz would be disappointed to not create many chances in the second half after having a competitive first half.



The match saw an unusual amount of running and both teams would have been relieved to hear the final hooter.



FNB Player of the Match: Charné Maddocks

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost

MTN Connect Award: Caitlin Gouws



Scores (Note: Field Goals count as 2)

Madibaz: 2

Goals: Kanyisa Gwata



NWU: 6

Goals: Chanté Ferreira, Kelsey Minnaar (2)



Teams

Madibaz: Kerryn Frost 1, Emma Fraser, 12 Hannah Knott-Craig 3, Lara Cunningham 5, Caitlin Van Goeverden 16, Britany Reddy 11, Staci Edwards 6, Kanyisa Gwata 8, Zhanique Sissing 18, Shaneal Fernandez 10, Awuraama Asmah-Andoh 15, Caitlin Brooks 17, Cassidy Holmes 21, Shae O’Reilly 20, Caitlin Gouws 7, Emma Hobson 22, Sinead Walsh 9, Tumishang Shirinde 24



NWU: Caitlin Grant 1, Mischka Ellis 2, Jessica de Bruyn-Smith 5, Kirsty Adams 6, Miecke Flemming 7, Mia Barnard 8, Adelaide Siddell 9, Meeghan Klomp 10, Kelsey Minnaar 11, Charné Maddocks 12, Carli Pretorius 13, Courtney Du Preez 15, Candice Silent 16, Chanté Ferreira 17, Saré Launscher 19, Jacolene McLaren 22, Kutlwano Moshugi 23, Christa Ramasimong 24,



Varsity Sports media release