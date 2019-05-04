By Michael Owen







It was revenge for Maties in a repeat of the 2017 final as the Maroon Machine beat Tuks 2-0 on Friday afternoon in Cape Town, South Africa.





The opening match of Varsity Hockey between Maties and Tuks got underway on Friday afternoon as UCT hosted the tournament for their first time.



A hard-fought first half saw Maties and Tuks remain locked at a 0-0 stalemate. Tuks missed out on two short corner opportunities, while Maties were also not able to convert. However, they kept the pressure on the Tuks defence.



Maties seemed to have the upper hand in the first half with their mammoth through-balls and sneaky interceptions. Tuks, however, responded with absolute composure, not shy to play with the ball in their own D.



It was Lee-Ann Louwrens for Maties who opened the scoring with her two-point field goal in the third quarter. This would ultimately be the difference between the sides as Maties kick off their campaign with a victory.



Tuks will be looking to play less in their own D and spread the ball earlier if they are to make more opportunities.



FNB Player of the Match: Lee-Ann Louwrens

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kristen Block

MTN Connecter Award: Sandisiwe Tabata



Scores (Note: Field Goals count as 2)

Maties: 2

Goals: Lee-Ann Louwrens



Tuks: 0



Teams

Maties: Kristen Block 3, Simone van der Colff 13, Paige Phillips (C) 8 , Sandisiwe Tabata 1 , Stephanie Botha 4, Lenta Cullinan 10, Fran Darkoh 20, Tammy Minnaar 6, Zola Nompuku 12 , Monique Bartsch 11, Lida Kotze 7, Jamie Southgate 2, Amaarah Hendricks 18, Lee-Ann Louwrens 5, Angela Welman 23 , Lara Stevens 24, Caitlin Odendaal 22 , Aimee Pote 9



Tuks: Megan Anderson (C)5, Aimée Anticevich 11, Thandokazi Chithi 17, Jean-Leigh du Toit 16, Natalie Esteves 15, Kaylin Fourie 10, Maxine Hannan 8, Anemé Jacobs 18, Lerato Mahole 14, Marizen Marais (VC) 7, Maikemisetso Marokoane 4, Jessica-Lee Redfern 21, Micaela Roos 20, Alexis Steyn 1, Demi Tait 23, Ashleigh Thomas 6, Mase Thotse 19, Onthatile Zulu 3



Varsity Sports media release