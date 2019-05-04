Scotland U16 & U18 girls and Scotland U16 Boys will play England this weekend with matches being held at Uddingston; Titwood and Lilieshall. The games are a great opportunity for the age group squads to go toe-to-toe with England and promise to be exciting contests.





Scotland U18 Girls will take to the pitch at Uddingston at 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday for two big games against England.



Scotland U16 Girls will also play at 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday with their matches being played at Titwood.



Also playing this weekend are Scotland U16 Boys’ who will travel to Lillieshall for their matches to be played at 5:45pm on Saturday and 11:30sm on Sunday.



Thank you to Clydesdale and Uddingston hockey clubs for their hosting and support for these matches.



Scotland U18 Girls squads



Game 1 – Saturday 4pm Uddingston

Player Club

Aisha Saini Western Wildcats

Amber Murray Watsonians

Amy Salmon Inverleith

Bronwyn Shields Clydesdale Western

Cailin Hart Watsonians

Charlotte Simmers GHK

Eve Pearson Watsonians

Faith Joubert Watsonians

Grace Drummond Inverleith

Jenn Tait Granite City Wanderers

Jess Buchanan Clydesdale Western

Kirsten Cannon Western Wildcats

Lucy Smith Grove Menzieshill

Lucy Williamson GHK

Michaela McCarthy Dundee Wanderers

Rhiannon Carr Grove Menzieshill

Ruth Blaikie Dundee Wanderers

Sophie Hinds Inverleith



Game 2 – Sunday 11am Uddingston

Aisha Saini Western Wildcats

Anna Hoolaghan Clydesdale Western

Bronwyn Shields Clydesdale Western

Cailin Hart Watsonians

Charlotte Simmers GHK

Ellie MacKenzie Watsonians

Emma Fraser Grange

Eve Pearson Watsonians

Faith Joubert Watsonians

Georgia Jones Watsonians

Hannah Miller Fjordhus Reivers

Holly Walder Surbiton

Jess Buchanan Clydesdale Western

Katie Swanson Inverleith

Kirsten Cannon Western Wildcats

Lucy Smith Grove Menzieshill

Lucy Williamson GHK

Rachel Strachan Grove Menzieshill



U16 Girls- same times but at Titwood



Molly Byers – Fjordhus Reivers

Ava Findlay – Grange

Nicola Fletcher – Hillhead

Niamh Green – Western Wildcats

Olivia Henderson – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Olivia Hogg – Fjordhus Reivers

Zara Kennedy – GHK

Anna McWilliams – Uddingston

Jessica Mitchell – Clydesdale Western

Molly Morris – Inverleith HC

Ellie Rutherford – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Eilidh Seedhouse – Granite City Wanderers

Ava Smith – GHK

Jessica Thain – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Jennifer Veitch – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Ava Yip – Edinburgh Hockey Club

Georgie Yuille – Grange

Neave Halliday – Hillhead



U16 boys- Lillieshall



Adam Mackenzie – Western Wildcats

Alastair Douglas – Highland HC

Calum Douglas – Highland HC

Cameron Ede – Grange Hockey

Cameron Moran – Western Wildcats

Charlie Gates – Grange

Charlie Jack – Inverleith

Daniel Pearson – Dunfermline Carnegie

David Macrae (c) – Grange

Euan Menzies – Hillhead

Finn Donnelly – Perthshire HC

Jamie Croll – Grange

Joel Davenport – Grange

Jude Boslem – Hillhead

Matthew Hughson – Grange

Ollie Wilson – Perthshire

Peter Caughey – Grange

Samuel Knight – Grove Menzieshill



