Scotland U16 and U18 matches against England
Scotland U16 & U18 girls and Scotland U16 Boys will play England this weekend with matches being held at Uddingston; Titwood and Lilieshall. The games are a great opportunity for the age group squads to go toe-to-toe with England and promise to be exciting contests.
Scotland U18 Girls will take to the pitch at Uddingston at 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday for two big games against England.
Scotland U16 Girls will also play at 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday with their matches being played at Titwood.
Also playing this weekend are Scotland U16 Boys’ who will travel to Lillieshall for their matches to be played at 5:45pm on Saturday and 11:30sm on Sunday.
Thank you to Clydesdale and Uddingston hockey clubs for their hosting and support for these matches.
Scotland U18 Girls squads
Game 1 – Saturday 4pm Uddingston
Player Club
Aisha Saini Western Wildcats
Amber Murray Watsonians
Amy Salmon Inverleith
Bronwyn Shields Clydesdale Western
Cailin Hart Watsonians
Charlotte Simmers GHK
Eve Pearson Watsonians
Faith Joubert Watsonians
Grace Drummond Inverleith
Jenn Tait Granite City Wanderers
Jess Buchanan Clydesdale Western
Kirsten Cannon Western Wildcats
Lucy Smith Grove Menzieshill
Lucy Williamson GHK
Michaela McCarthy Dundee Wanderers
Rhiannon Carr Grove Menzieshill
Ruth Blaikie Dundee Wanderers
Sophie Hinds Inverleith
Game 2 – Sunday 11am Uddingston
Aisha Saini Western Wildcats
Anna Hoolaghan Clydesdale Western
Bronwyn Shields Clydesdale Western
Cailin Hart Watsonians
Charlotte Simmers GHK
Ellie MacKenzie Watsonians
Emma Fraser Grange
Eve Pearson Watsonians
Faith Joubert Watsonians
Georgia Jones Watsonians
Hannah Miller Fjordhus Reivers
Holly Walder Surbiton
Jess Buchanan Clydesdale Western
Katie Swanson Inverleith
Kirsten Cannon Western Wildcats
Lucy Smith Grove Menzieshill
Lucy Williamson GHK
Rachel Strachan Grove Menzieshill
U16 Girls- same times but at Titwood
Molly Byers – Fjordhus Reivers
Ava Findlay – Grange
Nicola Fletcher – Hillhead
Niamh Green – Western Wildcats
Olivia Henderson – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Olivia Hogg – Fjordhus Reivers
Zara Kennedy – GHK
Anna McWilliams – Uddingston
Jessica Mitchell – Clydesdale Western
Molly Morris – Inverleith HC
Ellie Rutherford – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Eilidh Seedhouse – Granite City Wanderers
Ava Smith – GHK
Jessica Thain – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Jennifer Veitch – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Ava Yip – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Georgie Yuille – Grange
Neave Halliday – Hillhead
U16 boys- Lillieshall
Adam Mackenzie – Western Wildcats
Alastair Douglas – Highland HC
Calum Douglas – Highland HC
Cameron Ede – Grange Hockey
Cameron Moran – Western Wildcats
Charlie Gates – Grange
Charlie Jack – Inverleith
Daniel Pearson – Dunfermline Carnegie
David Macrae (c) – Grange
Euan Menzies – Hillhead
Finn Donnelly – Perthshire HC
Jamie Croll – Grange
Joel Davenport – Grange
Jude Boslem – Hillhead
Matthew Hughson – Grange
Ollie Wilson – Perthshire
Peter Caughey – Grange
Samuel Knight – Grove Menzieshill
Scottish Hockey Union media release