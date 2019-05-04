Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seoul Glow
JH side
Scotland U16 and U18 matches against England

Published on Saturday, 04 May 2019 10:00
Scotland U16 & U18 girls and Scotland U16 Boys will play England this weekend with matches being held at Uddingston; Titwood and Lilieshall. The games are a great opportunity for the age group squads to go toe-to-toe with England and promise to be exciting contests.



Scotland U18 Girls will take to the pitch at Uddingston at 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday for two big games against England.

Scotland U16 Girls will also play at 4pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday with their matches being played at Titwood.

Also playing this weekend are Scotland U16 Boys’ who will travel to Lillieshall for their matches to be played at 5:45pm on Saturday and 11:30sm on Sunday.

Thank you to Clydesdale and Uddingston hockey clubs for their hosting and support for these matches.

Scotland U18 Girls squads

Game 1 – Saturday 4pm Uddingston
Player     Club
Aisha Saini     Western Wildcats
Amber Murray     Watsonians
Amy Salmon     Inverleith
Bronwyn Shields     Clydesdale Western
Cailin Hart     Watsonians
Charlotte Simmers     GHK
Eve Pearson     Watsonians
Faith Joubert     Watsonians
Grace Drummond     Inverleith
Jenn Tait     Granite City Wanderers
Jess Buchanan     Clydesdale Western
Kirsten Cannon     Western Wildcats
Lucy Smith     Grove Menzieshill
Lucy Williamson     GHK
Michaela McCarthy     Dundee Wanderers
Rhiannon Carr     Grove Menzieshill
Ruth Blaikie     Dundee Wanderers
Sophie Hinds     Inverleith

Game 2 – Sunday 11am Uddingston
Aisha Saini     Western Wildcats
Anna Hoolaghan     Clydesdale Western
Bronwyn Shields     Clydesdale Western
Cailin Hart     Watsonians
Charlotte Simmers     GHK
Ellie MacKenzie     Watsonians
Emma Fraser     Grange
Eve Pearson     Watsonians
Faith Joubert     Watsonians
Georgia Jones     Watsonians
Hannah Miller     Fjordhus Reivers
Holly Walder     Surbiton
Jess Buchanan     Clydesdale Western
Katie Swanson     Inverleith
Kirsten Cannon     Western Wildcats
Lucy Smith     Grove Menzieshill
Lucy Williamson     GHK
Rachel Strachan     Grove Menzieshill

U16 Girls- same times but at Titwood

Molly Byers – Fjordhus Reivers
Ava Findlay – Grange
Nicola Fletcher – Hillhead
Niamh Green – Western Wildcats
Olivia Henderson – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Olivia Hogg – Fjordhus Reivers
Zara Kennedy – GHK
Anna McWilliams – Uddingston
Jessica Mitchell – Clydesdale Western
Molly Morris – Inverleith HC
Ellie Rutherford – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Eilidh Seedhouse – Granite City Wanderers
Ava Smith – GHK
Jessica Thain – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Jennifer Veitch – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Ava Yip – Edinburgh Hockey Club
Georgie Yuille – Grange
Neave Halliday – Hillhead

U16 boys- Lillieshall

Adam Mackenzie – Western Wildcats
Alastair Douglas – Highland HC
Calum Douglas – Highland HC
Cameron Ede – Grange Hockey
Cameron Moran – Western Wildcats
Charlie Gates – Grange
Charlie Jack – Inverleith
Daniel Pearson – Dunfermline Carnegie
David Macrae (c) – Grange
Euan Menzies – Hillhead
Finn Donnelly – Perthshire HC
Jamie Croll – Grange
Joel Davenport – Grange
Jude Boslem – Hillhead
Matthew Hughson – Grange
Ollie Wilson – Perthshire
Peter Caughey – Grange
Samuel Knight – Grove Menzieshill

Scottish Hockey Union media release

