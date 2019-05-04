



Marco Miltkau will be an eye-catching addition to La Gantoise’s attacking options next season as the makes the switch from Rot-Weiss Koln to the Belgian league.





Miltkau has won the EHL with both Rot-Weiss and UHC Hamburg and is the second highest all-time scorer in the elite club competition, just one behind HC Rotterdam’s Jeroen Hertzberger.



"It is with pride that we welcome him here, he has a lot of class!" said La Gantoise coach Pascal Kina of his signing.



With Rot-Weiss, his club currently sit second in the German league behind Uhlenhorst Mulheim whom they play on Saturday afternoon on home turf, a crucial tie on the second last weekend of the regular season. A day later, they come up against Crefelder HTC.



In Hamburg, there is a huge fight between Polo Club, UHC and Harvestehuder THC for playoff places with Polo facing the other two back-to-back. Mannheimer HC will hope to pin down their playoff place with wins over Blau-Weiss Berlin and Berliner HC.



Elsewhere for La Gantoise, they have also announced the return of Barbara Nelen to the club.



"At the age of five, I started playing hockey in La Gantoise; for the last four seasons I’ve had a great time at Brax, and now that I'm back in Ghent, I decided to complete the circle. But before that, I must now be ambitious for the finals," wrote Nelen on his Instagram account.



Nelen, 27, is triple winner of the Golden Stick award in Belgium and took part in the London Olympics. She has also worn the colours of the KHC Dragons and Oranje Zwart.



Euro Hockey League media release