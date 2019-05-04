Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Polo win Spanish Honor Division to earn EHL return for 2019/20

Published on Saturday, 04 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
View Comments



Real Club de Polo won the Spanish men’s Honor Division on Wednesday afternoon with a 2-0 win away to Jolaseta to ensure they will qualify for next season’s Euro Hockey League.



It meant they stayed a point clear of Atletic Terrassa on the final day of the season after their title rivals saw off Club Egara 4-3 on a thrilling end to the campaign with three sides covered by only a point going into the final round of matches.

RC Polo got their 13th victory of the season after beating a competitive RC Jolaseta at home. It took a long time to breakdown the hosts but Borja Llorens finally gave Polo some breathing room three minutes before half-time from a corner.

And they made extra sure with 11 minutes to go, ending any uncertainty when Salvador Armenteras got the clinching goal. It means a double for Polo following their Copa del Rey success while they also reached the EHL FINAL4.

They now look forward to their national quarter-finals and a game against RS Tenis to start off the knock-out series.

Atletic finished the campaign one point back following their 4-3 win over Egara, coming back from 3-1 down to nick the victory. Pep Romeu, Lluis Mercade and Vincenc Ruiz had Egara flying high at 3-1 early in the second half but goals from Marc Bolto, Oriol Peremiquel and Pol Parrilla changed the game.

Atleti go on to play FC Barcelona in their quarter-final while Egara have a derby against CD Terrassa. Junior FC meet Club de Campo in their quarter-final match-up.

With Spain’s quota of EHL tickets reduced from three to two spots next year, the overall winner of the playoffs will have a direct ticket to the EHL FINAL4. Should Polo win, the second ticket for the EHL – for the KO16 in Barcelona next October – will go to the final’s runner-up.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.