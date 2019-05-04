



Real Club de Polo won the Spanish men’s Honor Division on Wednesday afternoon with a 2-0 win away to Jolaseta to ensure they will qualify for next season’s Euro Hockey League.





It meant they stayed a point clear of Atletic Terrassa on the final day of the season after their title rivals saw off Club Egara 4-3 on a thrilling end to the campaign with three sides covered by only a point going into the final round of matches.



RC Polo got their 13th victory of the season after beating a competitive RC Jolaseta at home. It took a long time to breakdown the hosts but Borja Llorens finally gave Polo some breathing room three minutes before half-time from a corner.



And they made extra sure with 11 minutes to go, ending any uncertainty when Salvador Armenteras got the clinching goal. It means a double for Polo following their Copa del Rey success while they also reached the EHL FINAL4.



They now look forward to their national quarter-finals and a game against RS Tenis to start off the knock-out series.



Atletic finished the campaign one point back following their 4-3 win over Egara, coming back from 3-1 down to nick the victory. Pep Romeu, Lluis Mercade and Vincenc Ruiz had Egara flying high at 3-1 early in the second half but goals from Marc Bolto, Oriol Peremiquel and Pol Parrilla changed the game.



Atleti go on to play FC Barcelona in their quarter-final while Egara have a derby against CD Terrassa. Junior FC meet Club de Campo in their quarter-final match-up.



With Spain’s quota of EHL tickets reduced from three to two spots next year, the overall winner of the playoffs will have a direct ticket to the EHL FINAL4. Should Polo win, the second ticket for the EHL – for the KO16 in Barcelona next October – will go to the final’s runner-up.



Euro Hockey League media release