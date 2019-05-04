



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following two different tryout weekends, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and coaching staff are pleased to name the 2019-20 junior and senior squads.





“I am very pleased to see a much stronger depth of ability throughout the indoor program this year,” commented Kentwell. “We have some very talented young players in each of our squads who will be vying for places on our 2020 Indoor Pan American Cup team. They will be led by some very experienced players who will set the standard throughout our training sessions and show our young players what is expected at the international level.”



Seven players who competed in the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany are returning to the senior women’s squad along with several young players who made their mark at the 2019 Croatia Cup at the beginning of the year. This year’s team is strengthened by the addition of some talented experienced players new to the indoor program.



2019-20 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team:

Kelsey Briddell (Wilton, N.Y.), Ali Campbell (Lancaster, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Lewisburg, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Noelle Frost (Glenwood, Md.), Allyson Fuller (Philadelphia, Pa.), Melissa Gonzalez (Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), Kellie Joyce (South Pomfret, Vt.), Kelly Marks (Huntington, NY.), Anarose McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Kasey Tapman (Pasadena, Md.), Carissa Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Michelle Vittese (Cherry Hill, N.J.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown, Pa.)



2019-20 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team:

Shelby Bumgarner (Pasadena, Md.), Lora Clarke (Shaker Heights, Ohio), Colleen Conway (Franklin Lakes, N.J.), Lauren Delgado (East Earl, Pa.), Pyper Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Meghen Hengerer (Bedminster, N.J.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Skye Joegriner (Gaithersburg, Md.), Ella Kaufman (Queenstown, Md.), Julianne Kopec (West Long, N.J.), Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.), Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.), Josephine Paide (Schwenksville, Pa.), Meghan Plank (Glen Mills, Pa.), Gery Schnarrs (Camp Hill, Pa.), Esha Shah (Ellicott City, Md.), Kelly Smith (Dowingtown, Pa.), Macy Szukics (Malvern, Pa.), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.)



2019-20 Junior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team:

Olivia Bent-Cole (Ventnor, N.J.), Julia Bressler (Leesport, Pa.), Abigail Burnett (Zionsville, Pa.), Kennedy Cligett (Warrington, Pa.), Logan Clouser (Bethlehem, Pa.), Natalie Freeman (Ellicott City, Md.), Mia Garber (Lyndell, Pa.), Emily Graeff (Phoenixville, Pa.), Margaret Jancerak (Denville, N.J.), Paige Kieft (Newtown, Pa.), Maggie Kondrath (Dowingtown, Pa.), Morgan McMenamin (Lafayette Hill, Pa.), Alaina McVeigh (Lansdale, Pa.), Daniela Mendez-Trend (Reistertown, Md.), Caroline Nemec (Darien, Conn.), Madison Orsi (Dowingtown, Pa.), Abigail Taylor (Cary, N.C.), Maya Walker (Greenwich, Conn.), Melea Weber (Macungie, Pa.), Gia Whalen (Paoli, Pa.)



In the position of assistant coach of the Indoor USWNT is Brett Clay. Leading the U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team is Katie Gerzabek and Lunda Comiskey. The Junior Indoor USWNT will be coached by Sarah Dawson, Ahmed Elmaghraby and Ralph Goodwin.



The focus of the coming year is to continue the progress made over the past two years and retain the Indoor Pan American Cup title, which will be held in March 2020 in Pennsylvania, and qualify again for the 2021 FIH Women’s Indoor World Cup. Training weekends will be held each month from April through December on dates which will not conflict with the outdoor USWNT Olympic Pipeline.



The U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team will participate in indoor international tournaments in Europe in December and the beginning of January in preparation for the 2020 Indoor Pan American Cup.



“This is a very important year. We are going to have to build on the growth and development we have made over the past three years to continue to hold the USA flag high,” added Kentwell.



The Junior and Senior U.S. Men’s National Indoor Teams will be named following a goalkeeper tryout this weekend.



USFHA media release