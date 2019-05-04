By Aftar Singh





All systems go: Canada’s Gordon Johnston (left) taking a shot at the Italian goal at the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — FAIHAN GHANI / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Canada fought back from a goal down to thump Italy 3-1 to reach the final of the FIH Series Finals.





World No. 10 Canada dominated the match from the whistle by earning three penalty corners against the 32nd ranked Italy in the first 19 minutes of play at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday but all came to naught.



Instead it was Italy who took the lead in the 28th minute from their second penalty corner when Francois Sior’s hit from the top of the semi-circle was deflected into goal by Pietro Lago.



But their joy was short-lived as Canada equalised four minutes later through Sukhi Panesar.



In the 35th minute, Italy were down to nine men as Juan Montone was given a green card for an infringement while Thomas Keenan was flashed the yellow card by umpire Dave Dowdall of England for a rough tackle.



Canada seized the advantage by earning four penalty corners in a row and they took the lead in the 43rd minute when Gordon Johnston’s low drag flick sailed past goalkeeper Francesco Padovani.



Italy fought hard to look for the equaliser but Canada sealed the match with Oliver Scholfield scoring in the last minute (60th) with a reverse-stick effort.



Italy coach Roberto Da Gai was disappointed with his players’ performance.



“It’s hard to play when we were down to nine players. I’m also disappointed that the souvenir book states that Italy are ranked 37th in the world and we play in third-tier tournaments in Europe.



“We’re ranked world No. 32 and we played in the third-tier tournament two years ago. I have a good set of players and I want the media to stop calling us pizza boys. We’re not pizza boys,” said the annoyed Da Gai yesterday.



Canada assistant coach Gregg Clark said that they are happy to come back from a goal down to beat Italy to reach the final.



“We made good use of our chances. For us, playing Malaysia or Austria in the final does not matter,” said Clark.



The Star of Malaysia