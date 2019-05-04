By Jugjet Singh





Canada’s Brandon Bissett (left) is chased by Italy’s Juan Ortega (right) and Julien Dallons during their FIH Series Finals semi-final clash at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Friday). (EPA PIC)



KUALA LUMPUR: Canada finally burst Italy’s bubble when they won 3-1 in the semi-finals of the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil earlier today (Friday).





It was Italy’s first defeat in the tournament, but they were bundled out of the next round of the Tokyo Olympic Qualifier in October/November because of their low ranking.



Due to their ranking, Italy needed to play in the final here to qualify for the next round.



In the beginning, it looked like the Italians were heading towards another giant kiling feat when Pietro Lago scored against the World no 10 side in the 28th minute.



But Canada were unperturbed and remained cool in their build-up, and goals from Sukhi Panesar in the 32nd minute signalled the fight-back, which was completed by Gordon Johnston (43rd) and Oliver Scholfield (60th).



Canada took the scenic route to the final, but it was worth the trip.



“Yes we took the longer route, but in the end, sometimes it makes all the difference as we kept playing as a team like we did against Italy.



“We were down initially, but it did not bother us at all and at the breaks, we kept discusing on how to improve in the match and there was no panic at all,” said Canada skipper Scott Tupper.



Canada coach Gregg Clark felt the long three-day break for automatic semi-finalists could have made the difference.



“Even in the recent World Cup (in Bhubaneswar), teams which made the semi-finals early and had a long break ended up on the wrong side of the tournament.



“So, this could have happened to Italy as well,” said Clark.



Italy coach Roberto Da Gai was peeved with the cards his men received.



There were two players warming the bench in the 31-35th minutes.



“It’s not good, not good at all when you have two players out at the same time,” said Da Gai.



Juan Montone received a two minute suspension in the 31st minute, while it was a 10 minute rest for Thomas Keenan who was shown the yellow in the 35th minute.



That, and a long rest period, probably brought an end to their gallant campaign.



New Straits Times