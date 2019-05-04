By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia’s Marhan Jalil (second from left) celebrates scoring against Austria in the semi-final of the FIH Series Finals in Bukit Jalil today. BERNAMA pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia booked a hard-fought date with Canada in the FIH Series Finals final when they beat Austria 3-1 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.





In the earlier semi-finals, Canada had beaten Italy 3-1 as well.



Both the top ranked teams in Kuala Lumpur made a comeback into the tournament after having to go through the play-offs, and Malaysia hold a slight edge over the Canadians, whom they beat twice in the recent Azlan Shah Cup.



The win was marred by a last second scuffle when Firhan Ashaari pushed an Austria player and it almost led to a punch-up with coach Roelant Oltmans and team manager Stephen van Huizen getting into the pushing and shoving as well.



But in the end, the tension was defused, and the 3,000-odd crowd went home a happy lot.



Austria turned out to be the best defensive team of the tournament, as before the Malaysia match, they had conceded only one goal in three matches — against Canada.



Faizal Saari delivered in the 11th minute, but the goal was cancelled by Leon Thornblom in the 32nd minute.



And after many missed chances, Marhan Jalil (55th) and Meor Azuan Hassan (58th) managed to prise open the Fort Knox of Austrian defence.



When asked about the near end of the match fracas, Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans said: “It was due to frustration, and we went in to cool matters, nothing more.”



And how does he feel about meeting Canada? “We have played them twice this year and both teams know each other well. But I believe it will not be the same style as the Azlan Shah Cup, as I expect a different approach (from Canada) in the final.”



Canada coach Gregg Clark was optimistic that they will win the third time around.



“We came here to win the title, and we had expected to play Malaysia in the final. Even though both teams took the harder route (cross-over), I still believe we will win the third encounter this year.”



For the record, Malaysia beat Canada 3-2 in the pool and 4-2 for the Azaln Shah Cup bronze.



New Straits Times