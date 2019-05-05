By Michael Owen







In a match that delivered in all respects, it was UCT who emerged victorious on Saturday night with a 5-4 win over Madibaz.





It was a busy first quarter, which included six short corners, but neither side managed a breakthrough. This was mostly due to the solid defence on display from both sides.



Despite the score remaining 0 apiece heading into halftime, the match was far from a slow and defensive performance. Both sides survived a barrage of short corners, displaying steel-wall-like defence. This was the first game in Varsity Hockey 2019 that saw zero goals scored in the first half.



The third quarter got underway with two goals scored in quick succession – one by either side. First up were the Madibaz who seemed undisturbed by a UCT crowd as they made the first breakthrough, placing them 2-0 up. UCT decided to show their worth, slapping a blow right past the keeper to square matters up again at 2-2.



The suspense continued to build as UCT and Madibaz headed into the final quarter of the match with the scores still locked at 2-2.



UCT made perfect use of their powerplay as Aaliyah Dollie netted a goal in the final 10 minutes of the game, edging the home side 4-2 for the first time in the game. UCT continued to increase their lead when captain Andrea Leader easily converted a penalty flick.



Madibaz’s use of the powerplay deep into the final minutes of the game boded well for them as Caitlin Brooks scored a goal, separating the teams with just a single point difference.



Madibaz were clawing their way back into the game but it was time up in Cape Town as hosts UCT walked away with their second win of the tournament.



FNB Player of the Match: Caitlin Van Goeverden

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Tumishang Shirinde

MTN Connect Award: Jess Hutchinson



Scores (Note: a Field goal counts as two in this competition)

UCT: 5

Goal: Jess Hutchinson, Aaliyah Dollie, Andrea Leader



Madibaz: 4

Goals: Zhanique Sissing, Caitlin Brooks



Teams

UCT: Nope Serage 1, Rosi Church 3, Gillian Hermanus 4, Jess Hutchinson 6, Andrea Leader 7, Michelle Winter 8, Nicole Koenig 9, Chelsea Manoek 10, Clem Goldig 11, Francesca Vercellotti 12, Moletlo Somo 13, Michelle Tullus 14, Megan Pryce-Lewis 16, Courtney Wheeler 17, Modjadjl Maake 20, Candice Ewing 21, Cameron Beckett 24, Aaliyah Dollie 28



Madibaz: Kerryn Frost 1, Emma Fraser, 12 Hannah Knott-Craig 3, Lara Cunningham 5, Caitlin Van Goeverden 16, Britany Reddy 11, Staci Edwards 6, Kanyisa Gwata 8, Zhanique Sissing 4, Shaneal Fernandez 10, Awuraama Asmah-Andoh 15, Caitlin Brooks 17, Cassidy Holmes 21, Shae O’Reilly 20, Caitlin Gouws 7, Emma Hobson 22, Sinead Walsh 9, Tumishang Shirinde 24



Varsity Sports Media release