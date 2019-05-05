By Michael Owen





Pauline Jacobs of UJ during UJ v TUKS at UCT on 4 May



The power duo of Kristen Paton and Jivanka Kruger for UJ set a steady platform to beat Tuks 4-3 on Saturday evening at the UCT astro.





Tuks converted their first short corner opportunity to take the lead just 7 minutes into the first half.



Gabriella Terblanche was quick on the counter-attack with her field goal to peddle UJ into the lead – a lead which they were to hold on to for the remainder of the game.



Deep into the game, Dinisha Coopoosamy slapped in a sliding shot far post to double UJ’s score to 4.



Tuks brought themselves right back into the game with Natalie Esteves dispatching a successful shortie, closing the gap to 4-2.



Natalie Esteves was on the money early for Tuks in the third quarter as they trailed UJ by just one.



Moments later unfortunately, the medics were brought onto the pitch to attend to Tuks’ player Thandokazi Chithi, who had to leave the field due to injury after she put her body on the line, taking a serious blow to the leg to defend a shot on target.



The crowd were entertained in the final quarter although no goals were conceded by either side, as the score remained 4-3 in favour of UJ.



FNB Player of the Match: Jivanka Kruger

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nadia Mattana

MTN Connect Award: Thandokazi Chithi



Scores (Note: a Field goal counts as two in this competition)

Tuks:3

Goals: Onthatile Zulu, Natalie Esteves (2)



UJ:4

Goals: Gabriella Terblanche, Dinisha Coopoosamy



Teams

Tuks: Megan Anderson (C)5, Aimée Anticevich 11, Thandokazi Chithi 17, Jean-Leigh du Toit 16, Natalie Esteves 15, Kaylin Fourie 10, Maxine Hannan 8, Anemé Jacobs 18, Lerato Mahole 14, Marizen Marais (VC) 7, Maikemisetso Marokoane 4, Jessica-Lee Redfern 21, Micaela Roos 20, Alexis Steyn 1, Demi Tait 23, Ashleigh Thomas 6, Mase Thotse 19, Onthatile Zulu 3



UJ: Nadia Mattana 1, Paula Rebelo 23, Jivanka Kruger 10, Phia Gerber 7, Lethabo Nkoe 16, Dinisha Coopoosamy 2, Tanika Schram 11, Celine Da Silva 3, Kristen Paton 8, Zeena Martin 4, Demi Harmse 13, Kelly Hewitt 18, Lisa Hawker 9, Gabriella Terblanche 14, Kaylim Bowers 15, Tenika Kriel 12, Thato May 5, Pauline Jacobs 6



Varsity Sports Media release