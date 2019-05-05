By Michael Owen





Team NWU during Wits v NWU at UCT on 4 May



Wits held the lead and the possession for the first half but the tides changed drastically in the second half as NWU led the trot from 1-0 down to a final score of 4-1.





Although there was lots of action on the field in the first quarter, both Wits and NWU were deadlocked at a goalless draw.



NWU were put on the back foot early into the second quarter when Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren scored for Wits off a short corner, taking a 1-0 lead.



Wits’ defence remained intact as NWU held most of the possession in the third quarter but were not able to convert their efforts into goals.



NWU would have held their breath when Wits’ missed out on an open goal opportunity.



Just before the end of the third quarter, NWU were able to equalise 1-1 thanks to a penalty stroke.



The start of the final quarter saw Wits fired up to go as they nearly scored just 20 seconds in but NWU keeper Caitlin Grant cleared the danger area.



To the dismay of Wits, NWU were awarded a second penalty stroke which Carli Pretorius successfully bagged to take a 2-1 lead for the first time in the match. NWU continued to apply the pressure as they netted a beautiful reverse stick to exponentially increase their lead to 4-1.



FNB Player of the Match: Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Caitlin Grant

MTN Connect Award: Jessica de Bruyn-Smith



Scores (Note: a Field goal counts as two in this competition)

Wits: 1

Goal: Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren



NWU: 4

Goals: Carli Pretorius (2), Saré Laubscher



Teams

Wits: Tamsin Copeland 1, Michelle Dykman2, Nolwazi Ngubane 3, Imogen Bangert 4, Lezaan Jansen van Vuuren 5, Angelique Pieterse 6, Nomnikelo Veto 7, Ashleigh Readhead 8, Mandisa Sigudla 9, Nompilo Thenjwayo 10, Ashleigh Datnow 11, Danielle Quin 12, Nolwazi Zondi 13, Erin Haupt 14, Lisa Bone 16, Johnson Storme 17, Rethabile Tsebiso 19, Sisipho Magwaza 24



NWU: Caitlin Grant 1, Mischka Ellis 2, Jessica de Bruyn-Smith 5, Kirsty Adams 6, Miecke Flemming 7, Mia Barnard 8, Adelaide Siddell 9, Meeghan Klomp 10, Kelsey Minnaar 11, Charné Maddocks 12, Carli Pretorius 13, Courtney Du Preez 15, Candice Silent 16, Chanté Ferreira 17, Saré Laubscher 19, Jacolene McLaren 22, Kutlwano Moshugi 23, Christa Ramasimong 24,



Varsity Sports Media release