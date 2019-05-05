by Nigel Simon





T&T senior men’s hockey player and England assistant hockey coach Kwandwane Browne conducts a training session with the T&T national men’s hockey team at the National Hockey Centre, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua on Saturday April 20, 2019. Anthony Harris



Anya Sealy and Brit­tney Hingh were both on tar­get in a 2-0 win over Malvern as T&T se­nior women's hock­ey team made it three wins from as many match­es in the Women’s Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion of the T&T Hock­ey Board at the Na­tion­al Hock­ey Cen­tre, East­ern re­gion­al Sport­ing Com­plex, Or­ange Grove Road, Tacarigua on Wednes­day night.





Sealy opened the scor­ing in the 39th minute while Hingh added the sec­ond in the 60th minute to lift the An­tho­ny Mar­cano-coached T&T women to max­i­mum nine points, as they con­tin­ue prepa­ra­tions for next year’s Pan Amer­i­can Chal­lenge which will be con­test­ed in Li­ma, Pe­ru from June 27 to Ju­ly 5, a qual­i­fi­er to the 2021 Pan Amer­i­can Cup, to be held here in T&T.



Speak­ing about the team's prepa­ra­tions thus far, Mar­cano a for­mer na­tion­al play­er him­self said: "Prepa­ra­tions is not so bad so far as the younger play­ers are get­ting the ex­pe­ri­ence of play­ing to­geth­er as a team, and not just train­ing."



De­spite win­ning all three match­es his team has played Mar­cano said he was more fo­cused on mak­ing sure his play­ers un­der­stand their roles and func­tions.



"For me, the score­line is not the key, but try­ing to get the play­ers to get used to game tac­tics, team strate­gies and their in­di­vid­ual roles.



"We al­so have the Un­der-21 Pan Amer­i­can Cham­pi­onship com­ing up next year and we have in­cor­po­rat­ed about eight play­ers who see as fu­ture play­ers for that team in­to our ses­sions, and giv­ing them some ex­po­sure to the team cul­ture and na­tion­al team en­vi­ron­ment.



"There are a few oth­ers we will be adding to the set up short­ly, but at this time we will just work with the group we have and con­tin­ue to de­vel­op them to the lev­el we feel will be ben­e­fi­cial to both the Un­der-21 team and the na­tion­al set-up go­ing for­ward," end­ed Mar­cano.



Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias al­so has nine points but from four match­es fol­lowed by Paragon with three.



In the Men's Cham­pi­onship Di­vi­sion, Po­lice sits at the top with max­i­mum nine points fol­lowed by Queen’s Park Crick­et Club and Malvern, with six points each, then De­fence Force, Paragon, Fa­ti­ma and Notre Dame, all with three apiece.



Wa­ter woes put a tem­po­rary stop to league



The hock­ey sea­son has been forced to grind to an im­me­di­ate halt af­ter it the T&T Hock­ey Board was in­formed by the man­age­ment of East­ern Re­gion­al Sport­ing Com­plex (ER­SC) that wa­ter­ing of the ar­ti­fi­cial sur­face has to be sus­pend­ed as di­rect­ed by the Wa­ter and Sew­er­age Au­thor­i­ty (WASA) dur­ing this pe­ri­od of wa­ter re­stric­tion.



Ac­cord­ing to the T&THB press re­lease, the lo­cal board ex­ec­u­tive is work­ing with the Min­istry of Sport & Youth Af­fairs to find vi­able so­lu­tions that can be pre­sent­ed to WASA, as a con­se­quence, all match­es from last night on­wards have been sus­pend­ed un­til fur­ther no­tice.



The sus­pen­sion of the league is set to have an ef­fect on both na­tion­al men and women team' train­ing ses­sions, with the men get­ting ready to com­pete at the Pan Amer­i­can Games, in Li­ma, Pe­ru in Ju­ly.



The Glen "Fi­do" Fran­cis-coached re­cent­ly ben­e­fit­ed from a two-week train­ing camp with Eng­land-based na­tion­al play­er, Kwand­wane Browne who is al­so an as­sis­tant coach to the Eng­land se­nior men's hock­ey team.



Browne is com­ing off an im­pres­sive do­mes­tic sea­son in the In­vestec Eng­land Hock­ey Pre­mier Di­vi­sion, where he helped Hamp­stead & West­min­ster to the ti­tle, their first.



The Trinidad Guardian