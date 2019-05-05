



A Bank Holiday Weekend packed-full of domestic finals action commenced on Saturday as the first English Men’s and Investec Women’s Championship Finals victors were crowned.





The opening match of the day saw the University of Nottingham 5s defeat Crawley 2nd XI 5-1 in the Men’s T4 Final.



A boisterous crowd witnessed an even opening-half as the teams went into the break level at 1-1, Claude Mahlich opening for the Nottingham side before Karl Bass hit one back.



The University of Nottingham stamped their authority on the game in the second-half, scoring four without reply through Jack Manning-Press, Daniel White, Matt Horton and Alastair Curran to secure the trophy.





University of Nottingham



Following on from a dramatic FIH Pro League match between Great Britain and Spain, the Investec Women’s T3 Championship Finals got underway with Oxted 1s meeting Reading Rockets.



It was the perfect start for Reading as Jemma Stephenson finished off a well-executed field goal before Ellie Mann doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.



However, the game wasn’t won yet as Oxted remarkably fought back to pull the game level, Hannah White and Laura Johnstone getting on the scoresheet to totally shift the game.



Though Reading re-took the lead just over five minutes later through Shannon Ross, Oxted continued to plug away and quickly replied with Olivia Francis’ goal taking the game to a shootout.



Oxted completed the comeback in dramatic fashion, winning the shootout 2-1 with White scoring both to secure victory in sudden-death after the game finished 3-3 in regular time.





Oxted HC



Following on from the success of the 5s team earlier in the day, the University of Nottingham’s 4s were victorious in the Men’s T3 Final having defeated Atherstone Adders 4-1.



In what was an evenly-fought first-half, the University side took a slender 2-1 advantage into the break courtesy of goals from Tom Cooper and Fin Blake either side of Atherstone’s sole goal from Martin Webb.



The victory was sealed for the University of Nottingham side when Reece Kingham and Gabe Von Der Heyde both struck inside the final ten minutes.





University of Nottingham



It was to be a triple success for the University of Nottingham as their women’s 3rd team beat Barford Tigers 4-2 in the Investec Women’s T4 Final.



Sophie Hunter put the Nottingham side ahead from a penalty corner with just over 20 minutes on the clock in an even opening half where both teams had their chances.



The game exploded into life in the second-half as Hunter struck again from a penalty corner, but Barford responded immediately after with two goals in two minutes through Catherine Dodson and Megan Lockley to tie the game up.



They weren’t level for long as Hunter hit her third then fourth of the match to ensure that the University of Nottingham would lift the trophy with a 4-2 victory.



There’s more EH Champs action to come as the Finals continue throughout the Bank Holiday Weekend and tickets can be purchased by clicking HERE.





University of Nottingham



England Hockey Board Media release