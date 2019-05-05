Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Great Britain beaten by Spain in shootout

Published on Sunday, 05 May 2019
Spain's Enrique Gonzalez scored the decisive one-on-one past Britain's George Pinner

Great Britain lost to Spain in a shootout in the men's FIH Pro League at Lee Valley after their game finished 1-1 in normal time.



The visitors took the lead after just 36 seconds through Pau Quemada before Sam Ward levelled from a corner in the second period.

The hosts stepped up the pressure after that and forced several smart saves from Spain goalkeeper Quico Cortes.

But they could not make a breakthrough and went down 3-2 in the shootout.

Ward thought he had a won it and secured all three points with just 23 seconds remaining in normal time with another goal from a corner but the strike was ruled out with the ball not leaving the D.

In the resultant one-on-ones, Britain quickly took a 2-0 lead but Spain levelled to send it to sudden death before registering their fifth successful shootout of the competition, the visitors taking two points to GB's one.

BBC Sport

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

