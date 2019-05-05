By Aftar Singh





Going all out: Malaysia’s Azhan Hasan (front) vying for the ball with Canada’s Brenden Bisset during the final of the FIH Series Finals in Bukit Jalil yesterday. — MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia went through a nightmare outing in the final of the FIH Series Finals.





The hosts conceded two penalty corner goals in a space of two minutes and muffed two penalty strokes as they lost 2-3 to Canada at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



The Saari brothers, Muhd Fitri and Faizal, failed to score from the strokes in the 28th and 50th minute.



Malaysia also failed to convert the five penalty corners awarded.



Roelant Oltmans’ boys, cheered on by the 7,000 fans, had a bright start when they sounded the board in the eighth minute.



Muhd Firhan Ashari collected a through pass from Meor Mohd Azuan Hasan before slamming the ball past goalkeeper David Carter.



Malaysia continued their onslaught and earned a penalty corner in the 14th minute but Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim’s flick was saved by Carter.



Canada, who twice lost to Malaysia in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last month, bounced backed and scored off their first penalty corner in the 20th minute.



Skipper Scott Tupper’s low drag flick sailed past Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman.



The former Pan American champions kept up the pressure and two minutes later they increased the lead.



Tupper’s drag flick was deflected into goal by Brenden Bisset.



In the 40th minute, Canada were down to 10 men after Fin Boothroyd was flashed the yellow card for kicking the ball out.



But Malaysia failed to take advantage and paid a heavy price when Canada scored their winning goal in the 43rd minute.



Pereira sent in a through pass which was deflected into goal by James Kirkpatrick.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil narrowed the deficit in the 53rd minute but it proved futile.



Tengku Ahmad, who was named the tournament’s best player and the top scorer, said it was unfortunate that they failed when it mattered most.



“We created so many chances but was let down by our poor finishing and leaky defence.



“It was just not our day.



“We muffed two penalty strokes and failed to convert five penalty corners.



“But I still believe we have a good chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.



“We just need to keep it tight at the back and polish up on our finishing,” said the 33-year-old who scored four goals in the tournament.



The Star of Malaysia