Canada celebrate after beating Malaysia 3-2 in the final of the FIH Series Finals at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



BUKIT JALIL: Canada were handed the FIH Series Finals crown on a silver platter by winning 3-2 following Malaysia’s failure to convert two penalty strokes and five penalty corners at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.





The Saari brothers, Fitri and Faizal each missed from the spot.



However, both had a good tournament and the fans did not boo them for their misses.



Veteran Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil was named as the tournament’s best player and top scorer (six goals).



"Disappointed that we could not win gold, but in the end, we achieved our goal of playing in the final and qualifying for the next stage of the Olympic qualifier on merit and not ranking.



"We were unlucky today (yesterday) as we missed two penalty strokes which could have changed our fortunes, but in the end, we have another mission and our target is still the same.



"I want to play in the Olympics, and I believe my teammates also want it badly," said Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin.



Canada were composed while Malaysia made too many errors in the attacking semi-circle until the eight minute that is.



Firhan Ashhari scored a fantastic field goal, and the crowd went delirious.



But Canada captain Scott Tupper was in no mood to give up, and off their first penalty corner in the 20th minute, his low drag levelled the match.



And Tupper led by example yet again in the 22nd minute when his penalty corner drag push was deflected into goal by Brenden Bissett.



Malaysia fought hard and Norsyafiq Sumantri earned a penalty stroke when he was fouled by Keegan Pereira in the shooting circle.



Fitri stepped up but pushed the ball wide in the 28th minute.



Malaysia went into the dressing room looking for answers.



But it was Canada who came out rejuvenated. James Kirkpatrick made it 3-1 in the 43rd minute.



Malaysia then missed another penalty stroke in the 50th minute and this time it was Faizal’s turn.



Seasoned striker Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin injected some life when he scored in the 53rd minute.



However, Canada defended well until the final hooter for the title.



Italy finished third by overcoming Austria 2-1 in an earlier match.



The Italians netted through Francois Sior (47th) and Thomas Keenan (49th), while Patrick Schmidt scored for Austria in the 49th minute.



