By Elizabeth Mburugu





Western Jaguar’s Kelvin Machinji (left) and Parkroad’s Collins Omachi



Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions, Kenya Police, survived an early scare to beat Western Jaguars 5-3 and end their winless run.





Trailing their hosts by three goals by the 20th minute, the law enforcers staged a brilliant comeback scoring two goals in the second quarter and three in the third to snatch the victory away in Kakamega. Their victory subjected Jaguars to their first loss of the season.



Police, on the other hand, had struggled in their opening two matches, playing to a 1-1 draw against Nairobi Sikh Union and losing 2-1 to champions Butali Warriors. A happy Police captain Oliver Echenje said they hope to improve in subsequent matches.



“We have not been at our best since the season began, but I’m glad we finally got it right and bagged maximum points. We had a poor start, however, we have more matches to play and if we work harder we are still strong challengers for the trophy,” Echenje said.



Conrad Wafula’s quick goals in the first and second quarter gave Jaguars a comfortable 3-0 lead. Wafula was too good for the Police defence firing twice past goalkeeper Martin Agesa in the 14th and 15th minutes to give Jaguars a 2-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Wafula added his third five minutes into the second quarter.



Nonetheless, the three goals served as a wakeup call for the 2017 champions, who intensified their hunt for goals. They took charge of the game and their efforts paid off when Robert Masibo pulled one back in the 25th minute. Skipper Echenje made it two, seconds later with Masibo restoring parity just before half-time.



Having leveled the score, Police were more rejuvenated in the third quarter surging forward in a quest to break the tie.



Samson Kibirir put them in the lead in the 33rd minute after outwitting the opponents’ defence to slot in past Jaguars goalie Paul Navangi. There was no looking back for Police as Samuel Wokila gave them a 5-3 lead in the 39th minute. Jaguars effort to breach the Police defence bore no fruit as they defended their lead in the fourth quarter to carry the day.



At City Park, 2012 winners Nairobi Sikh Union were held to a barren draw by Parklands in another men’s Premier League encounter.



