By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police captain Oliver Echenje (left) vies for the ball with Butali's Karis Tristin during their Kenya Hockey Union Men's Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on April 20, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATON MEDIA GROUP



Champions Butali Sugar Warriors dismantled hapless Strathmore Gladiators as Kenya Police ended Western Jaguars fairy-tale run in a weekend of exciting men’s hockey Premier League matches.





Francis Kariuki and George Mutira scored a brace each to spur Butali Sugar to a comprehensive 7-0 victory against former champions Strathmore University Gladiators at the City Park Stadium on Sunday.



Moses Ademba, Constance Wakhura and Calvins Kanu also nailed the ball past Boniface Muna in the Gladiators goal to finish it off and hand Butali their third consecutive win.



“We didn’t expect it to be this easy but it’s our game pattern that worked well for us,” said Butali Sugar’s coach Dennis Owoka.



“We pressed upwards to cut off their midfield as we deployed three players inside their circle and two outside.”



Owoka said the victory sends a message to their opponent as they prepare to meet United States International University in their next outing.



“We simply didn’t show up and the boys will surely learn through the hard way,” said Strathmore’s coach Meshak Senge.



“Ï really can’t blame the rookies in the team since our major problem is confidence.”



On Saturday, Western Jaguars’ unbeaten run came to an end when they squandered a 3-0 lead that came within the first 20 minutes to lose to former champions Kenya Police 5-3 at Eregi Teachers College.



Conrad Wafula startled visiting Police when he sunk a hat-trick in quick succession in the 14th, 15th and 20th minutes.



Then Robert Masibo would drill a brace in the 25th and 29th minutes, with skipper Oliver Echenje sinking in between in the 25th minute to level and lead Police's thrilling comeback.



The Patrick Mugambi coached Police would silence the young Jaguars side further when Samson Kibirir and Samuel Wokila scored in 33rd and 39th minutes respectively to put away the duel.



