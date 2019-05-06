



The second day of the Men’s and Investec Women’s Championship Finals produced another exhilarating day of action at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.





The day began with Deeside Ramblers defeating Khalsa 4-2 in a shootout following a 3-3 regular-time draw in the Men’s Over 40s T2 Final.



Though Deeside took an early lead through Ali Ghazanfar, Mewa Hayer and Dharminder Singh fired back to send Khalsa into the lead at half-time.



Ibrar Latiff put the sides level just minutes into the second-half, and while Surinder Singh pulled one back for Khalsa, Ghazanfar completed his brace to restore parity and take the game to a shootout.



Despite going 1-0 down at the start of the shootout, Deeside once-again produced a comeback, scoring four in a row to seal a 4-2 victory.





Deeside



Surbiton 2s followed that up with a 4-1 victory over Repton in the Men’s T2 Final after a strong second-half showing.



Having taken a slender 1-0 lead into the break through David Bartram’s field goal, Surbiton doubled their lead shortly after the restart with Finn Cooper rifling a shot in.



Though Repton got one back as Simon Claris struck from a penalty corner, Surbiton ensured they would lift the trophy with Liam Doidge converting a penalty stroke before Bartram completed his brace to seal a 4-1 victory.





Surbiton T2 EH Champs



Over on Pitch 2, Herne Bay came out on top in the Men’s O40s T3 Final with a 3-1 victory over Broxbourne.



Broxbourne made the perfect start to the game, Duncan Cogdell opening the scoring with only two minutes on the clock.



However, Herne Bay responded emphatically with Simon Newman-Collins scoring either side of Adam Stevens’ field-goal to secure the silverware.





Herne Bay



A tight, high intensity match between Canterbury and Bowdon created an entertaining game for the Pitch 1 crowd as the team from Greater Manchester took a 4-3 victory in the Men’s T1 Final.



Bowdon looked strong as they went into the half-time break two goals to the good following strikes from Elliot and Ben White.



Canterbury didn’t quit without a fight, dragging the scores back to just a one goal deficit on three occasions.



However, Bowdon’s victory was secured in the second-half as Ben White completed his hattrick with Canterbury’s two goals in the final ten minutes proving to be in vain.





Bowdon EH Champs



The Investec Women’s T1 Final produced another gripping contest with Clifton Robinsons defeating Hampstead & Westminster in a shootout following a 2-2 regular-time draw.



Clifton looked favourites to take the title when Claire Thomas and Aileen Davis put them two goals to the good.



However, Hampstead & Westminster fought doggedly, and second-half strikes from Melanie Wilkinson and Amy Askew levelled the game up to send it to a shootout.



But the resurgence was to end there as Clifton proved clinical in the shootout, emerging 3-1 victors with Davis netting the winner.





Clifton EH Champs



It was to be consecutive matches decided via a shootout as Lichfield and Bristol & West tied 1-1 on Pitch 2 in the Men’s O50s T3 Final.



Lindsay Cumberbatch gave Bristol & West the lead on the brink of half-time, but Paul Campbell replied to send the game to a shootout.



In a tense conclusion to the match where both teams struggled to find a way past the opposition’s ‘keeper, Lichfield came out on top, Richard Thursfield converting the decisive attempt for a 2-1 shootout win.





Lichfield O50s



Loughborough Students 2nd XI put in a strong performance to defeat Guildford 3-1 in the Investec Women’s T2 Final.



Eliza Wheeler gave Guildford the lead with less than 20 minutes on the clock, but Loughborough found a way back into the game with three unanswered goals courtesy of Lyndsey White, Maddie Scullion and Yazi Chahal.





Loughborough T2 EH Champs



In the final match of the day, Isca defeated the City of York 4-1 in the Men’s O50s T2 Final in what was a well-battled encouter.



Gary Nash gave the City of York an advantage as he swept home from a penalty corner, but goals from Gordon Opie and Richard Purchase either side of half-time as well as late strikes from Mike McEwan and Jon Mutter meant Isca would lift the trophy.



The action continues at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Monday 6 May as the EH Champs reaches its conclusion – tickets can be purchased HERE





Isca EH Champs



England Hockey Board Media release