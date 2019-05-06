



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian national hockey players have a lot of catching up to do based on their performances at the just concluded FIH Series Finals.





This was the observation made by former national coach Datuk Seri N. Shanmuganathan (pic) who said the players lacked basic skills and made the same mistakes over and over again.



“We should have won the final against Canada but we blew it due to the mistakes in defence and poor finishing. I am unhappy with the errors they made in matches,” said Shanmuganathan, who has featured in three Olympics and three World Cups.



Malaysia squandered two penalty strokes and failed to convert five penalty corners in the final before going down 3-2.



He added the defenders are not using the right technique to tackle their opponents as they love to do it on the run, which makes it more difficult to get the ball.



“The defenders are also slow in clearing the ball from the semi-circle and they gave away penalty corners easily,” he said.



“In the group match against China, the opponents scored three penalty corners goals because we had poor skills in stopping the penalty corner attempts.



“They never seemed to learn from their mistakes as it was the same case in the final match against Canada, where they conceded two penalty corner goals in the space of two minutes,” said Shanmu­ga­nathan.



“It is going to be tough to win matches if Malaysia concede more than two goals in a match. Malaysia need to beef up their strength in defence if they harbour any hopes of qualifying for next year’s Tokyo Olympics,” said Shanmuganathan, who was the captain of the Malaysia team who finished fourth in the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.



“The other disappointing fact is that the forwards are not able to find their target to score despite creating a lot of chances in a match. They love to take the ball to their left side before using reverse stick hit to score goals.



“I don’t agree to it as there is no angle to score. Instead they should use a snap shot at goal as the ball might bounce off the goalkeeper pads before other players could dash in to score.



He said national coach Roelant Oltmans should look into all these factors and hope they will be better prepared for the playoff matches in October to qualify for the Olympics.



