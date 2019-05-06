Ben Somerford







Australia have convincingly claimed their seventh straight Trans Tasman Masters Challenge Country Championship after winning 13 of the 14 divisions against New Zealand on the Gold Coast this week.





The Trans Tasman Masters Challenge wrapped up at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre on Saturday, with the final match in eight divisions played to complete the Masters Challenge.



Australia won all eight of Saturday’s series deciders, although the four men’s divisions had already been won after back-to-back wins earlier in the week in the best-of-three series.



The winners of six divisions were determined after deciders on Friday to seal an unassailable lead, with Australia convincingly triumphing overall with Saturday’s clean sweep.



The triumph seals Australia eighth Country Championship in the 10th edition of the Masters Challenge, which was first played in 2000.



The Trans Tasman Masters Challenge grew from 12 divisions in 2017 to 14 divisions in 2019, representing the competition’s largest ever participation.



Australian teams (seven male and seven female) and New Zealand teams (seven male and seven female) competed in seven age divisions: Over 35, Over 40, Over 45, Over 50, Over 55, Over 60 and Over 65 across both genders.



Hockey Australia agreed to a significant partnership with the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ), and the City of Gold Coast to host the Trans Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge on the Gold Coast and thanks them for their support.



The biennial international Masters Hockey tournament is another legacy event from last year’s Commonwealth Games utilising the facilities where the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos claimed goal and silver medals respectively just over 12 months ago.



Head to www.hockeyaustralia.altiusrt.com for all the results and statistics from the Trans Tasman Masters Challenge.



Hockey Australia media release