Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Maties win it at the death to top the table in Cape Town

Published on Tuesday, 07 May 2019 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

By Shafiek Mouton



The fourth and final match of the Varsity Hockey weekend was a Cape derby between the old foes, UCT and Maties, who both went undefeated into the clash on Monday night.



A late Paige Phillips goal in the powerplay ensured that Maties went home with the spoils, 2-0 the final score.

Maties had six shots at goal against the one of the home team in the first quarter but Nepo Serage, the UCT keeper, kept them out. Serage had a very good game against Tuks yesterday too and can be very satisfied with her performances this weekend. The teams went into halftime with neither being able to break the deadlock.

In the third quarter the Stellenbosch-based team had a goal disallowed and a couple of goalmouth scrambles but couldn’t get the elusive goal with UCT doing just enough in the D to keep the Maties out.

The defining moment in the match came in the 58th minute when captain Paige Phillips flicked home from a well-worked penalty corner.

Scores (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)
UCT: 0
Maties: 2
Goal: Paige Phillips

FNB Player of the Match: Paige Phillips
Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nepo Serage
MTN Connector Award: Nicole Koenig

Teams
UCT: 1. Nepo Serage (GK), 3. Rosie Church, 4. Gillian Hermanus, 6. Jess Hutchinson, 7. Andrea Leader, 8. Michelle Winter, 9. Nicole Winter, 10. Chelsea Manoek, 11. Kayla Morgan, 12. Francesca Vercelotti, 13. Moletlo Somo, 14. Michelle Tullis, 16. Megan Pryce-Lewis, 17. Courtney Wheeler, 20. Modjadji Maake, 21. Candice Ewing, 24. Cameron Beckett, 28. Aaliah Dollie
Coach: Nicole de Vries

Maties: 1. Kristen Block, 2. Jamie Southgate, 3. Sandisiwe Tabata, 4. Stephanie Botha, 6. Tammy Minnaar, 7. Lida Kotze, 8. Paige Phillips, 9. Aimee-Leigh Pote, 10. Lenta Cullinan, 11. Monique Bartsch, 24. Lara Stevens.
Subs: Simone van der Colff, 5. Lee-Anne Louwrens, 12. Zola Nompuku, 18. Ammaarah Hendricks, 20. Francisca Darkoh, 22. Caitlin Odendaal, 23. Angela Welman,
Coach: Satchi Reddy

Varsity Sports media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.