By Shafiek Mouton







The fourth and final match of the Varsity Hockey weekend was a Cape derby between the old foes, UCT and Maties, who both went undefeated into the clash on Monday night.





A late Paige Phillips goal in the powerplay ensured that Maties went home with the spoils, 2-0 the final score.



Maties had six shots at goal against the one of the home team in the first quarter but Nepo Serage, the UCT keeper, kept them out. Serage had a very good game against Tuks yesterday too and can be very satisfied with her performances this weekend. The teams went into halftime with neither being able to break the deadlock.



In the third quarter the Stellenbosch-based team had a goal disallowed and a couple of goalmouth scrambles but couldn’t get the elusive goal with UCT doing just enough in the D to keep the Maties out.



The defining moment in the match came in the 58th minute when captain Paige Phillips flicked home from a well-worked penalty corner.



Scores (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)

UCT: 0

Maties: 2

Goal: Paige Phillips



FNB Player of the Match: Paige Phillips

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nepo Serage

MTN Connector Award: Nicole Koenig



Teams

UCT: 1. Nepo Serage (GK), 3. Rosie Church, 4. Gillian Hermanus, 6. Jess Hutchinson, 7. Andrea Leader, 8. Michelle Winter, 9. Nicole Winter, 10. Chelsea Manoek, 11. Kayla Morgan, 12. Francesca Vercelotti, 13. Moletlo Somo, 14. Michelle Tullis, 16. Megan Pryce-Lewis, 17. Courtney Wheeler, 20. Modjadji Maake, 21. Candice Ewing, 24. Cameron Beckett, 28. Aaliah Dollie

Coach: Nicole de Vries



Maties: 1. Kristen Block, 2. Jamie Southgate, 3. Sandisiwe Tabata, 4. Stephanie Botha, 6. Tammy Minnaar, 7. Lida Kotze, 8. Paige Phillips, 9. Aimee-Leigh Pote, 10. Lenta Cullinan, 11. Monique Bartsch, 24. Lara Stevens.

Subs: Simone van der Colff, 5. Lee-Anne Louwrens, 12. Zola Nompuku, 18. Ammaarah Hendricks, 20. Francisca Darkoh, 22. Caitlin Odendaal, 23. Angela Welman,

Coach: Satchi Reddy



Varsity Sports media release