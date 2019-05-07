By Shafiek Mouton





Lisa Hawker of UJ during UJ v Wits at UCT on 6 May



A Gauteng-derby at the foot of Table Mountain. Yes, that was the situation at the UCT Astro when UJ took on Wits in the third game of day four of the Varsity Hockey weekend. UJ managed to take the honours in the derby by beating Wits 2-1 in a close encounter.





There was no score in the first quarter with both teams failing to create clear-cut opportunities.



Nomnikelo Veto got her name on the scoresheet first for Wits in the 24th minute when she deflected a shot from a penalty corner past Nadia Mattana in the UJ goal. However, UJ hit right back straight thereafter when Lisa Hawker slammed a field goal home from close range to hand UJ a 2-1 lead just before the halftime break.



Wits came out guns blazing in the second half led by FNB Player of the Match Nomnikelo Veto and Ashleigh Datnow who made a couple of brilliant runs but couldn’t finish those opportunities off. Wits enjoyed all the possession in the third quarter but couldn’t penetrate the Orange Wave’s defence and the teams went into the fourth and final quarter with UJ leading 2-1.



Wits pressed hard in the final chukka but couldn’t manage to get the ball in the back of the UJ net. Kristen Paton, or KP as she’s known to her teammates, was a constant thorn in Wits’ flesh and deserves a mention whilst Veto had a storming game.



FNB Player of the Match: Nomnikelo Veto

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Nadia Mattana

MTN Connecter Award: Lezaan van Vuuren



Scores (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)

Wits: 1

Goal: Nomnikelo Veto



UJ: 2

Goal: Lisa Hawker (2)



Teams

Wits: 24. Sispho Magwaza, 4. Imogen Bangert, 5. Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, 6. Angelique Pieterse, 8. Ashleigh Redhead, 9. Mandisa Sigudlu, 10. Nompilo Thenwayo ©, 11. Ashleigh Datnow, 13. Nolwazi Zondi, 14. Erin Haupt, 16. Lisa Bone

Subs: 1. Tamsin Copeland, 2. Michelle Copeland, 3. Nolwazi Ngubane, 7. Nomnikelo Veto, 12. Danielle Quin, 17. Storme Johnson, 19. Rethabile Tsebiso

Coach: Pietie Turner-Coetzee



UJ: 1. Nadia Mattana, 4. Zeena Martins, 6. Gabriella Terblanche 7. Phia Gerber, 8. Kristen Paton, 9. Lisa Hawker, 10. Jivanka Kruger, 12. Tenika Kriel, 13. Demi Harmse, 15. Kaylim Bowers, 18. Kelly Hewitt

Subs: 23. Paula-Ivana Rebelo (GK), 2. Dinisha Coopoosamy, 2. Dinisha Coopoosamy, 3. Celine da Silva, 4, Thato May, 11. Tanika Schram, 14. Pauline Jacobs

Coach: Tsaonelo Pholo



Varsity Sports media release