By Shafiek Mouton





Onthatile Zulu of Tuks during Tuks v NWU at UCT on 6 May



Tuks won their first game of the Varsity Hockey weekend when they beat NWU 3-0 at the UCT Astro in Cape Town.





Both sides came close to scoring from penalty corners in the first quarter but couldn’t convert which meant that the score was locked at 0-0 after 15 minutes.



NWU’s captain came close to scoring whilst Tuks’ Onthatile Zulu had a couple of shots on target but was kept out by Caitlin Grant in the NWU goal. The sides went into the halftime break all square at 0-0.



The deadlock was finally broken in the 41st minute when Anemé Jacobs powered home a field goal to give the ladies from Pretoria a 2-0 lead. Natalie Esteves then scored a critical goal in the 53rd minute to stretch the Tuks lead to 4-0.



NWU were piling on the pressure in the dying moments of the match and for a brief period had an 11 to 7 numerical advantage with green cards handed to Tuks players in the powerplay. However, they couldn’t take advantage and the defending champions ran out 3-0 winners.



FNB Player of the Match: Onthatile Zulu

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Caitlin Grant

MTN Connecter Award: Natalie Esteves



Scores (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)

Tuks: 3

Goals: Anemé Jacobs (2), Natalie Esteves

NWU: 0



Teams

NWU: 1. Caitlin Grant (GK), 5. Jessica de Bruyn, 6. Kirsty Adams, 12. Charne Maddocks, 13. Carli Pretorius, 15. Courtney du Preez, 16. Candice Silent, 17. Chante Ferreira, 19. Saré Laubscher, 22. Jacolene McLaren, 24. Christa Ramasimang

Subs: 2. Mischka Ellis, 7. Miecke Flemming, 8. Mia Barnard, 9. Adelaide Siddel, 10. Meeghan Klomp, 11. Kelsey Minnaar, 23. Kutlwano Moshugi

Coach: Shaun Hulley



Tuks: 1. Alexis Steyn, 3. Onthatile Zulu, 4. Maikemisetso Marokoane, 5. Megan Anderson, 7. Marizen Marais, 11. Aimée Anticevich, 14. Lerato Mahole, 15. Natalie Esteves, 16. Jean-Leigh du Toit, 17. Thando Chithi, 20. Michaela Roos.

Subs: Ashleigh Thomas, 8. Maxine Hannan, 9. Dollie Thotse, 10. Kaylin Fourie, 18. Aneme Jacobs, 21. Jessica-Lee Redfern, 23. Demi Tait (GK)

Coach: Zondi Inky



Varsity Sports media release