By Shafiek Mouton







Kovsies proved to be much too strong for the hapless Madibaz when they smashed them 16-2 in the first game of day four of Varsity Hockey at the UCT Astro in Cape Town.





Simoné Gouws opened the scoring for Kovsies in the sixth minute when she slapped a powerful shot past Kerryn Frost in the Madibaz’ goal. Caitlin Gous then had her shot well saved which meant that Kovsies had a well-deserved 2-0 lead after the first quarter.



Antonet Louw then doubled the Free Staters’ lead when she powerfully finished after a penetrating run from midfield. Two saves in quick succession by Frost meant that the Madibaz would stay in the game.



Kovsies were applying relentless pressure and the Madibaz defence was severely tested in this period but somehow they survived and went into halftime trailing by 0-4 although the deficit could have (and probably should have) been much bigger at halftime.



Louw added to her goal tally in the 33rd minute by beating Frost at her near post to open up a 6-0 lead. She wasn’t quite done yet and completed her hattrick with a powerful tomahawk shot in the 40th minute.



The third quarter turned out to be a goal feast with the ladies from the Friendly City getting on the scoreboard too when Shaneal Fernandez scored a field goal. Further goals by Louw and substitute Michelle Ngoetjane meant that the Madibaz weren’t able to claw their way back into the match.



In the end the Kovsies were relentless and ran out deserved winners by 16-2.



FNB Player of the Match: Antonet Louw

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Wiané Grobler

MTN Connecter Award: Casey-Jean Botha



Scorers (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)

Kovsies: 16

Goals: Simoné Gous, Antonet Louw (4) Michelle Ngoetjane, Casey-Jean Botha and Kia-Leigh Erasmus

Madibaz: 2

Goal: Shaneal Fernandez



Teams

Kovsies: 1. Wiané Grobler (GK), 2. Chane Hartel, 5. Anke Badenhorst, 6. Casey-Jean Botha, 7. Shindre-Lee Simmons, 10. Antonet Louw, 12. Heraldine Olin, 13. Lizanne Jacobs, 15. Rafilwe Ralikontsane, 17. Nela Mbedu, 18. Simoné Gouws,

Subs: 4. Mikayla Claassen, 8. Este van Schalkwyk, 9. Nadia van Staden, 20. Frances Louw, 23. Kia-Leigh Erasmus, 24. Michelle Ngoetjane

Coach: Luke Makaleniv



Madibaz: 1. Kerryn Frost (GK), 3. Hannah Knott-Craig, 4. Zhanique Sissing, 5. Lara Cunningham, 7. Caitlin Gouws, 8. Kanyisa Gwata, 9. Sinead Walsh, 11. Britany Reddy, 12. Emma Fraser, 16. Caitlin van Goederen, 17. Caitlin Brooks, 23. Malikah Potgieter,

Subs: 6. Staci Edwards, 10. Shaneal Fernandez, 12. Emma Fraser, 14. Awuraama Asmah-Andoh , 21. Cassidy Holmes, 22. Emma Hobson, 24. Tumishang Shirinde

Coach: Andrew Beynon



Varsity Sports media release