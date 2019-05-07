By Shafiek Mouton







Kovsies beat NWU 4-1 in the third match of Sunday’s Varsity Hockey action at UCT in Cape Town.





Kovsies were quickest out of the blocks and took a deserved lead in the 11th minute when Casey-Jean Botha scored a field goal from close range to hand the Free Staters the advantage.



However, NWU refused to be bossed about and grabbed a goal of their own when Jessica de Bruyn-Smith smashed home from a short corner to cut the Kovsies’ lead to 1-2.



The Kovsies then hit back through Shindré-Lee Simmons who stretched their lead to 4-1 on the stroke of halftime.



The third quarter was a dog fight with both sides trying to get the ascendency without being able to find the back of the net.



NWU’s captain Charne Maddocks showed her class with some deft touches and fought throughout the match. In the end Kovsies, with Lizanne Jacobs at the forefront, did enough to take the match 4-1.



FNB Player of the Match: Lizanne Jacobs

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Wiané Grobler

MTN Connect Award: Chane Hartel



Scores (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)

NWU: 1

Goals: Jessica de Bruyn-Smith

Kovsies: 4

Goals: Casey-Jean Botha, Shindré-Lee Simmons



Teams

NWU: 1. Caitlin Grant (GK), 2. Mishka Ellis, 5. Jessica de Bruyn, 6. Kirsty Adams, 7. Miecke Flemming, 8. Mia Barnard, 9. Adelaide Siddel, 10. Meeghan Klomp, 11. Kelsey Minnaar, 12. Charne Maddocks, 13. Carli Pretorius, 15. Courtney du Preez, 16. Candice Silent, 17. Chante Ferreira, 19. Sare Laubscher, 22. Jacolene McLaren, 23. Kutlwano Moshugi, 24. Christa Ramasimang

Coach: Shaun Hulley



Kovsies: 1. Wiané Grobler (GK), 2. Chane Hartel, 4. Mikayla Claasen, 5. Anke Badenhorst, 6. Casey-Jean Botha, 7. Shindre-Lee Simmons, 8. Este van Schalkwyk, 9. Nadia van Staden, 10. Antonet Louw, 12. Heraldine Olin, 13.Lizanne Jacobs, 15. Refilwe Ralikontsane, 16. Mielanka van Schalkwyk, 17. Nela Mbedu, 18.Simoné Gouws, 20. Frances Louw, 23. Kia-Leigh Erasmus, 24. Michelle Ngoetjane

Coach: Luke Makaleniv



Varsity Sports media release