By Shafiek Mouton





Nompilo Thenjwayo of Wits during Wits v Madibaz at UCT on 5 May



Wits showed everyone that they shouldn’t be ruled out when they put on a clinical display against Madibaz to win 7-0 at the UCT Hares astro on Sunday evening.





Wits started the match looking determined and won a string of short-corners in the first quarter. They enjoyed most of the ball possession and territory in the first half and were rewarded when Lezaan Janse van Vuuren slammed home to give the team from Gauteng a lead of 1-0 shortly before heading into the break at halftime.



The third quarter was a tightly contested affair with both teams struggling to find the back of the net. Wits captain Nompilo Thenjwayo then changed the complexion of the game just before the end of the third quarter with a stunning field goal in the 43rd minute.



The turning points in the match came in a period of two minutes in the 51st minute just after Wits called their powerplay when first Michelle Copeland and then Ashleigh Datnow scored to take the game away from the Port Elizabeth-based Madibaz.



For Wits, Janse van Vuureen had an impressive game in defence, made a few defence-splitting passes.



In the end, the Wits powerplay proved to be the turning point in an otherwise hotly contested match.



FNB Player of the Match: Ashleigh Datnow (Wits)

Mugg & Bean Star Saver: Kerryn Frost (Madibaz)

MTN Connect Award: Nompilo Thenjwayo (Wits)



Scores (Note: A field goal counts 2 in this competition)

Madibaz: 0



Wits: 7

Goals: Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, Nompilo Thenjwayo, Michelle Dykman, Ashleigh Datnow



Teams

Madibaz: 1. Kerryn Frost, 3. Hannah Knott-Craig, 4. Zhanique Sissing, 5. Lara Cunningham, 6. Staci Edwards, 7. Caitlin Gouws, 8. Kanyisa Gwata, 9. Sinead Walsh, 10. Shaneal Fernandez, 11. Britany Reddy, 12. Emma Fraser, 14. Ewuraama Asmah-Andoh, 16. Caitlin van Goederen, 17. Caitlin Brooks, 21. Cassidy Holmes, 22. Emma Hobson, 23. Malikah Potgieter, 24. Tumishang Shirinde

Coach: Andrew Beynon



Wits: 1. Tamsin Copeland, 2. Michelle Dykman, 3. Nolwazi Ngubane, 4. Imogen Bangert, 5. Lezaan Janse van Vuuren, 6. Angelique Pieterse, 7. Nomnikelo Veto, 8. Ashleigh Redhead, 9. Mandisa Sigudlu, 10. Nompilo Thenwayo ©, 11. Ashleigh Datnow, 12. Danielle Quinn, 13. Nolwazi Zondi, 14. Erin Haupt, 16. Lisa Bone, 17. Storme Johnson, 19. Rethabile Tsebiso, 24. Sisipho Magwaza (GK)

Coach: Pietie Turner-Coetzee



Varsity Sports media release