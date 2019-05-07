By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kisumu Lakers Vivian Ogweno(l) and Strathmore Lynn Wendy(r) fight for the ball when they played Ladies Premier League at City Park. On 13/04/2019(Jenipher Wachie, Standard)



Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Butali Warriors dislodged Wazalendo from the top of the standings.





Butali clobbered 2016 winners Strathmore University Gladiators 7-0 over the weekend, to maintain their unbeaten run and move three places up the log. Butali are tied on nine points with four other sides, but enjoy top spot thanks to their superior goal difference.



Led by last season’s league top scorer George Mutira, who bagged a brace Butali were too good for the students who are still chasing their first 2019 league win. Francis Kariuki netted twice while Moses Ademba, Constance Wakhura and Calvins Omondi scored one goal each for the sugar millers.



Butali have been near perfect in all aspects of the game this season scoring 11 goals and conceding one in three matches. Butali captain Kenneth Nyongesa said that their superb show against the students was a pointer to their intended title defence.



“We are determined to give our best in every match. We have a very strong squad as well as a dedicated technical bench. We are all working hard towards achieving our objective of a successful defence,” Nyongesa said.



Wazalendo, who were pushed to second place have maintained a clean sheet but have scored five goals only.



Western Jaguars and Green sharks, who have played four matches winning three and losing one are in third and fourth places respectively.



Former holders Kenya Police are sixth with four points from three matches following their 5-3 win over Jaguars. Strathmore, who have gone five matches without victory lead from the wrong end of the table with one point.



Sikh Union are also stuck in the relegation zone with three points.



In the women’s Premier League title hunt, champions Telkom maintained their top spot with seven points while promoted Lakers are second with five from three outings each.



Strathmore Scorpions are third with four points same as fourth-placed Amira Sailors. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) are at the bottom with one point.



Demoted Parkroad Badgers top the men’s Super League standings with 21 points increasing their chances of returning to top-flight hockey next season. Unbeaten Badgers are six points clear of their closest challengers Technical University of Kenya while Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU) are third with ten.



The Standard Digital