Hockey Australia today announces the 18-member team which has been selected to represent Australia’s men’s Under-21 team in an 8 Nations Invitational Tournament in Madrid next month.





The Burras will compete in Pool B against hosts Spain, the Netherlands and India in the tournament from Monday 10 June to Sunday 16 June. Germany, Great Britain, Belgium and Austria are in Pool A.



Ben Bishop will lead the Burras tour as Head Coach, supported by Brett Livermore (assistant coach), Andrew Smith (team manager), Dan Mirecki (physiotherapist) and Mitch Pemberton (strength and conditioning coach)



“We are very excited to be able to participate in this fantastic touring and competition opportunity,” Bishop said.



“Our athletes will be able to compete against some of the best junior teams in the world in Madrid while also having the opportunity to play against the European style of hockey which will form an important part of their development.



“We are grateful to the Commonwealth Games Association for their support in allowing this tour to happen.”



The team will depart Australia on Tuesday 4 June and have three days of preparation prior to commencing tournament play on Monday 10 June.



Matches will be played at Club de Campo and Somontes in Madrid. Click here for full schedule.



Australia Under-21 Men’s team:

Athlete (State)

Cade Banditt (QLD)

Jonathan Bretherton (VIC)

Nathan Ephraums (VIC)

Harrison Farrell (QLD)

Michael Francis (QLD)

Dane Gavranich (WA)

Sam Gray (NSW)

Anand Gupte (ACT)

Liam Hart (QLD)

Ehren Hazell (NSW)

Max Hendry (VIC)

Brayden King (WA)

Dylan Martin (NSW)

Sam McCulloch (TAS)

Alistair Murray (WA)

Daine Richards (NSW)

Christian Starkie (WA)

Ben White (VIC)



Hockey Australia media release