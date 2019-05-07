By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: The absence of goalkeeper S. Kumar and poor finishing were the cause of Malaysia’s lopsided performance in the recently concluded FIH Series Final.





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the team need to be more clinical in front of goal and improve the goalkeeping standard.



In the tournament, Malaysia finished second after they were beaten 3-2 by Canada in a pulsating final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



“It is a pity that we did not finish as champions. I am not embarrassed to say that we were the best team in the tournament because we created so many goal-scoring chances,” said Subahan.



“If we got the goals, we could have won matches by bigger margins. Our goalkeeping was not up to mark too.



“Hairi (Rahman) and Hafizuddin (Othman) played their best but they are not S. Kumar.



“We missed Kumar and needed his experience in the tournament.



“We have asked the National Sports Institute (NSI) to monitor his recovery because we want him as soon as possible.



“Also I have asked consultants Taeke (Taekema) and Martijn (Drijver) to give their reports on the players.”



Subahan said that coach Roelant Oltmans had requested for a goalscoring specialist to help the forwards and hoped that the National Sports Council (NSC) will approve the hiring.



“We are looking to get former Australian international Jamie Dwyer to help with our goalscoring woes.



“Also, we will be going to Europe to prepare for the Olympic qualifiers (October-November).”



From July to August, the national team will be travelling to Germany, Spain, Holland and Belgium to play a series of test matches and also a four-nation tournament in Spain.



They were also invited by Japan to play at the new Olympic Stadium in August.



Only 12 teams will play in the Tokyo Olympics next year. So far, only the host nation has been confirmed as one of the teams.



Four slots would go to the champions of the 2019 Pan American Games, 2019 African Qualifying Tournament, 2019 Euro Championship and 2019 Oceania Cup while another seven will be from the Olympic qualification events.



The Star of Malaysia