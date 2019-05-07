By Jugjet Singh





National women’s hockey coach K. Dharmaraj speaking to reporters during Monday’s press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY SYARAFIQ ABD SAMAD



KUALA LUMPUR: After their men’s counterparts have performed and failed to impress, it’s now the turn of the Malaysian national women’s hockey team.





The women will have to show their mettle in the FIH Series Finals in Belfast from June 8-16.



Malaysia are in Group A with Ireland, the Czech Republic and Singapore while Group B has South Korea, Scotland, Ukraine and France.



Comparatively, the Malaysian men had it easier, as irrespective of their finishing in the recent FIH Series finals in Kuala Lumpur, they will still go to the second round of the Olympic qualifiers due to their World No 13 ranking.



But the national women’s team, ranked World No 22, do not have such luxury.



“Based on our ranking, we will only play in the next round of the Olympic qualifiers if we make the final (in Belfast). No two ways about it,” said national women's coach K. Dharmaraj.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has eased the pressure on Dharmaraj’s team.



“We (MHC) know that the women will be on a very difficult journey to reach the Olympics as the normal progress should be Junior World Cup followed by the senior World Cup and then the Olympics.



“They have yet to play in the World Cup and based on their 22nd ranking, it is going to be a difficult qualifier.



“Having said that, we still believe in this team to pull off a few upsets and that's why we have agreed to send them to Europe early to play as many friendly matches as possible,” said Subahan.



“We will head for Italy on May 23 and play four friendlies there. Two with the Italian national side, and two more with Spain's national team.



“After that we will head for Scotland and play a few friendlies with them as well. I believe there is a good chance of Malaysia playing Scotland in the semi-finals, and so, these friendlies will prepare us early,” said Dharmaraj.



And to get acclimatised fast, Dharmaraj will train his charges at 3am during the fasting period, as it would be the same as 8pm in Belfast.



New Straits Times