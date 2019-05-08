



Former member of the FIH Executive Board Dr. Peter Wefers Bettink, from The Netherlands, sadly passed away on Sunday 5 May.





Dr. Peter Wefers Bettink was the tournament doctor at the Champions Trophy in Amstelveen (The Netherlands) in 2003. That was the start of his involvement with international hockey. Among the many tournaments he was involved with, he was one of the Medical Officers at three consecutive Olympic Games (Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro) and three FIH World Cups (Mönchengladbach, Delhi and The Hague).



He also chaired the FIH Medical Committee during many years with much dedication and enthusiasm. He will be remembered as having really raised the level of medical treatment in hockey.



He joined the FIH Executive Board in 2009 and remained in this role until the Board’s structure was changed the following year.



In expressing its condolences to Dr. Peter Wefers Bettink’s family, FIH also wishes to reiterate its deep appreciation of his contributions to hockey and FIH. In a personal letter to his widow Liesbeth, FIH President Dr. Batra and CEO Thierry Weil wrote: “Peter was an outstanding figure in the world of hockey and he will be sadly missed.”



Dr. Peter Wefers Bettink received the FIH Order of Merit in 2018.



