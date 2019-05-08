

England & GB Hockey today announce that Sally Munday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of England Hockey and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of GB Hockey, will be leaving in the Autumn to become the new CEO of UK Sport.





Sally has been working in hockey for more than twenty years and has been CEO since 2009. During that time, hockey has seen remarkable progress with significant growth in participation across all ages including the number of youngsters doubling in clubs, a massive step forward in broadcasting of hockey and gold and bronze medals at the last two Olympic Games.



Sally led the successful bids to bring back-to-back major events to London, including the 2015 EuroHockey Championships and the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup. More recently Sally has been integral in the development of the new world competition the FIH Pro League, which is providing a regular calendar of international matches in the UK, including a ground-breaking matchday at the Twickenham Stoop in June of this year.



Royston Hoggarth, Chair of England Hockey, commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity for Sally to apply her experience and knowledge, to play a leading role supporting Olympic and Paralympic sports at the Tokyo Olympic games and onward to Paris in 2024. On behalf of England and GB Hockey, I cannot thank Sally enough for everything she has done for the sport of hockey over the last 20 years.



"She leaves the governing body in an excellent place and the game at a very exciting time, with participation in our clubs continuing to grow and the new FIH Pro League debuting on British televisions this year. We look forward to working closely with Sally in her new role in the years ahead and we will always be proud to have her as part of the hockey family.“



Sally said: “I have been working in hockey for much of my career and I leave at a time where the sport is in a really great place. I am particularly proud of how through working with our amazing clubs we have used the profile of hosting events and international success to have such a massive impact on growing participation.



"I have had such a fantastic time working in hockey and it is hard to imagine leaving – the hockey family is very special. My hockey career started as a volunteer and I would like to place on record my immense appreciation to all the volunteers up and down the country who give so much to make hockey happen, whether at clubs or associations or as a Hockey Maker at one of our events. I would also like to thank my Board colleagues who have offered me support, guidance and challenge.



"Finally I would like to thank our amazing staff team in England Hockey who are so dedicated to moving the sport forwards. Whilst it will be sad to leave, I am excited about the opportunity in front of me to lead UK Sport and am looking forward to working with their team and my fellow CEOs from all the Olympic and Paralympic sports in the run into Tokyo and beyond.”



England Hockey will begin the process of recruiting for a new Chief Executive effective immediately.



England Hockey Board Media release