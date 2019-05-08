

Greytown High School first team hockey captain Emily Raw (left) and vice captain Sphesihle Kubheka look forward to leading their team.



DEFENDING champions Greytown High School will be hosting teams in the upcoming uMvoti, uThukela and uMzinyathi Regional for the South African SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge on Saturday, May 11.





This region has produced four champions that have progressed to the grand finals in Durban each year.



In their first time winning this regional, Greytown High School managed to dethrone Wartburg Kirchdorf School — who had dominated the area for five consecutive years (from 2013). Prior to the Wartburg Kirchdorf era, Wembley and Ladysmith High both hoisted the trophy.



Six teams will be kitted up and ready to take to the field. First up in this regional is Greytown and Hermannsburg, as they get the ball rolling in the first of fifteen round-robin games at 8 am.



This is one of the smaller regionals in this ten-region tournament, that travels the length-and-breadth of KwaZulu-Natal in the build-up to the Grand Finals in July.



Participating schools from this area include host school and defending champions Greytown High School, together with Deutsche Schule Hermannsburg, Domino Servite, Estcourt High School, Wartburg Kirchdorf and Wembley College.



All games are 20 minutes long, with a win earning a team four points, a draw with goals two points, a goalless draw one point and a loss zero.



Once all the round-robin games have been completed, the regional final will take place between the top two teams.



The gold medal game gets underway at 1.40 pm, followed by prize giving.



Confirmed schools that already have tickets to the Grand Finals include St Anne’s Diocesan College (PMB North), Epworth School (PMB Central), Crawford College La Lucia (DBN North Regional), Durban Girls’ College (DBN Central Regional), Amanzimtoti High (DBN South Regional), Kokstad College (Southern KZN Regional), and Ferrum High (Northern KZN).



The day after the uMvoti, uThukela and uMzinyathi Regional, teams from the Highway area take to Thomas More College on Sunday for the Highway Regional. And then, the last remaining regional travels to Grantleigh School on Sunday, May 19. Thereafter the 2019 tournament wraps up with all the regional winners converging at the Grand Finals, taking place at St Mary’s DSG on the weekend of July 20 and July 21.



News24