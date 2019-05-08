

Kristen Paton of UJ during Kovsies v UJ at UCT on 3 May



At the heart of South Africa's Varsity Sports is what founder Francois Pienaar has termed ‘Sportainment’ – a merging of sport and entertainment. It’s why many believe stadium attendance is dropping or rising. Why we see empty seats despite high quality sport on show. The USA are leaders in Sportainment, and perhaps Varsity Hockey has become a leader in the hockey arena. One slight rule change has added an element of entertainment you won’t see at other hockey matches.





What you may not have noticed, is that in the USA, very few their sports allow for draws. Baseball, basketball, American football, ice hockey – you canot draw a match, there simply must be a winner. In the same mould, Varsity Sports introduced the penalty shootout for all Varsity Hockey matches.



Should a team reach the end of the 60 minutes, five players from each team step up to attempt to score past the opposition keeper. Only they aren’t attempting the traditional penalty flicks; they have eight seconds to dribble past the goal keeper, who is free to come off his or her line. It’s a thrilling end to any match!



Check out this example of a shootout. Probably the best you’ll see!



Stalemates are now the most exciting of matches. Perhaps this is something that should be implemented in international matches? What are your thoughts?



Check out this and other innovations and entertainment when Varsity Hockey resumes on 10 May. With matches live on SuperSport 10. Click here for fixtures!



Varsity Sport media release