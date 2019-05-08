

2019 EH O40 T1 Champs Rugby & East Warwickshire



The final day of action at the 2019 EH Champs Finals was once again packed full of action, with 28 goals scored across the four finals on the Early May bank holiday.





Kent began the day in final style as they beat Southampton 7-1 to claim the Men’s O60s Tier 2 trophy.



They raced into a 4-0 lead at half-time through Jim Laslett, Mandeep Harsra and a double before Henry Robinson, before the latter completed his hat-trick in the 38th minute.



Less than a minute later Robinson then added a fourth for him and a sixth for his side while Mike Rudd also found the goal in the 51st minute. Eric Holt finished the scoring though as he grabbed a late consolation for Southampton.





2019 EH Champs Kent



While that game was full of goals, it still paled in comparison to the Men’s O60s Tier 1 final which followed next as Warwickshire & Worcestershire beat Iceni Rex Essex 10-1.



Kevin Coleman and Balkar Jawanda both grabbed hat-tricks for the midlanders, with David Harris and Gurmail Singh also grabbing two goals apiece, while Chris Szpak scored the only goal for Iceni Rex Essex.





2019 EH Champs Warwickshire & Wocestershire



The next game was a slightly more sedate affair as Reading secured the Men’s O50s Tier 1 crown with a 4-1 win over Stourport.



Terry Pollard and Ian Hammond stunned Stourport as both found the target in the first four minutes to give Reading the upper hand.



Timothy Wood halved the advantage shortly after half-time but within moments Andrew Spooner had restored Reading’s two goal lead before captain Andrew Holden added a fourth just one minute from full-time.





2019 EH Champs Reading



In the final game of the day Rugby & East Warwickshire stopped Isca from winning their second EH Champs trophy in as many days by beating them 3-1 in the Men’s O40 Tier 1 final.



Luke Hurle and Chris Duerden had given their side the perfect start as they led by two goals at half-time, only for Chris Bryant to pull one back for Isca in the 51st minute.



However in the dying moments of the game Greg Wade secured the title for his team and ensured the trophy would be heading back up the M1 at the end of the day.





2019 EH Champs Rugby & East Warwickshire



England Hockey Board Media release