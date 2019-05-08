



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Friday, May 10, 2019



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster, Pa.



Live Stream: Don't miss a second of the FIH Pro League action and watch the USWNT take on Australia this Friday. The FIH has signed a four-year media rights agreement with Bleacher Report Live for the territories of Canada and the United States. Bleacher Report Live is operated by Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia. The platform, which is Turner’s live sports streaming service, will be the primary destination for all fans to watch FIH Pro League matches.



FIH Pro League single games are available paid per view for $2.99 per match or $19.99 for the FIH Pro League 2019 Season Pass (all matches). Click here for the FIH Pro League live stream landing page.



Opponent: Australia



FIH World Ranking: 3



Head to Head: The last time these two teams met was in the USA's third FIH Pro League game at the Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre. An exciting match saw USA leading 1-0 going into the final quarter, but it was the experienced Hockeyroos who came from behind to score twice and claim the win.



Prior to that USA and Australia went head-to-head three times during the 2017 International Festival of Hockey in Melbourne, Australia, played in November just before the Sentinel Homes Hockey World League Final in New Zealand. The first game, which was a test match and did not count toward the tournament results, spanned to be an even contest with both teams seeing chances but it was Australia who came out on top with a 2-0 victory. Despite an early lead in the second match USA was cut short of victory as Australia rallied to win 3-2. The Hockeyroos scored three unanswered goals to wipe away USA’s first half advantage. Lastly, they met in the bronze medal game where Australia's huge third quarter propelled them past the USA by a final of 5-0.

(since 2013)





13 Previous Matches

3 Draws 2 Won 9 17 Total Goals 31

What You Need to Know: Australia's Hockeyroos were in brilliant form at last year's Vitality Hockey Women's World Cup London 2018, topping their pool ahead of New Zealand, Belgium and Japan before knocking out Argentina in the quarterfinals via a shootout. They were the only team that came close to beating eventual winners The Netherlands, taking the mighty Dutch to a shootout in the semifinals before suffering a heart breaking defeat. The manner of that loss certainly took its tool, with the team struggling to hit their previous heights in the bronze medal game, losing 3-1 to Spain. Despite that fairly unsatisfactory ending, Australia's stellar performance in London earned a huge amount of admiration. Under the guidance of head coach Paul Gaudoin, himself a former men's international with the Kookaburras, Australia are once again a force to be reckoned with and will be looking to bring back to the glory days.



The initial squad selected for the FIH Pro League contains the majority of the athletes that competed at last year's World Cup in London and also the Champions Trophy in China, where the Hockeyroos finished in second. Jodie Kenny and Emily Smith both having more than 200 appearances for their country, while a further six players have more than 100 international caps to their respective names. One of those is Rachael Lynch, nominated for the 2019 FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award, who is likely to make her 200th international appearance in the coming months.



Recap of Australia's Previous Game:

It was second versus fourth in this fixture as No. 4 Argentina looked to continue a sensational run of form which saw them win six successive FIH Pro League matches coming into this meeting against No. 3 Australia. Las Leonas were 1-0 winners of the reverse fixture in Sydney thanks to a solitary strike from Delfina Merino, a player absent for the rematch against a Hockeyroos team that are still the only team to have claimed an FIH Pro League victory over reigning world champions and league leaders The Netherlands.



The hosts made a lethargic start in their attempt to close the gap on the Dutch table-toppers, falling behind just two minutes into the match when Maddy Fitzpatrick’s high drag flick hit the roof of Argentina’s net, with goalkeeper Maria Mutio getting a touch but unable to deflect the ball away to safety. However, the home fans had something to smile about in the second quarter when Silvina D’Elia struck an emphatic equalizer, bringing great reward to the penalty corner won by Player of the Match Julieta Jankunas.



Eugenia Trinchinetti missed Argentina’s best opportunity of the third quarter when she failed to get a touch in front of an open goal, with the Hockeyroos successfully absorbing long spells of pressure from the hosts to ensure that they would at least take a point from away from their trip to South America. However, it was the hosts who took the bonus point with a 3-1 win in the shoo-out, with D’Elia, Carla Rebecchi and Jankunas scoring the goals and goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino coming off the bench to only concede once.



Australia's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release