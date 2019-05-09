



Following on from the test series against the Netherlands over the Easter Weekend, England’s U18s girls and U16s boys and girls NAGS teams faced Scotland in a two-game series – read our report on how the teams got on:





U16s Boys



Game 1

England 2 - 1 Scotland

Collinson 2’ FG

Shelton 54’ FG

Scotland 39’ PC



England U16s boys continued their form of scoring early in matches, this time against Scotland with Ben Collinson striking from the top of the circle after beating two players to give England a second minute lead.



In the third quarter, Scotland continued to push for an equaliser and found it from a penalty corner as the ball was skilfully redirected over the England goalkeeper following a deflection. England’s winning goal came in the final-quarter when Ollie Shelton’s powerful backspace shot flew past the ‘keeper.







Game 2

England 2 - 4 Scotland

Chihota 18’ FG

Marshall 38’ PC

Scotland 4’ F, 23’ F, 34’ F, 54’ PC



In the second match of the series, Scotland quickly took the lead through a reverse stick shot from the top of the circle. England levelled it up in the second-quarter when Alex Chihota lifted the ball over the goalkeeper following good play from Ben Collinson. However, Scotland replied within five minutes to go into half-time ahead. Scotland extended their lead at the start of the second half too before Ed Marshall pulled one back as he fired into the back of the net following a penalty corner routine. Scotland secured the win with just over five minutes to go following a scramble after the initial penalty corner was well saved.



Head Coach’s Comments:

“Overall, the quality of our basic skills was not of the standard we expect of ourselves and this limited our ability to play with any real fluency over the two days.



“Competing against highly motivated sides is par for the course in International sport and along with developing the ability to execute our game plan against different teams, there are a number of areas we can look to improve on as part of the team’s progression.”







U16s girls



Game 1

England 3 - 0 Scotland

Long

O’Malley-Kumar

Macdonald-Gay



The first game of the test matches saw England’s U16s girls dominating possession and circle attacking opportunities in the first-half, but struggle to convert their chances as Scotland’s goal-keeper made numerous saves and clearances.



Controlling the movement of the ball out of defence and through midfield whilst also defending resiliently against Scotland’s attacking moments were two areas that England wanted to see real progression after the Holland series at Easter.



Better application of individual and team-based principles meant that England continued to dominate the game but were far more clinical in front of goal during the second-half, running out 3-0 winners.



Game 2

England 2 – 1 Scotland

Long

O’Malley-Kumar



England’s scoring threat continued into the second match with two high-quality goals inside the first quarter providing the perfect start. Scotland defended their D for the remainder of the game with strong numbers, denying numerous opportunities and creating their own scoring chances through counter-attacks, eventually making one count to put the score at 2-1.



As England move on to the series against Germany and Belgium in June & July, attention to detail when in possession in the final third and individual defending will be two crucial areas of focus.







U18s girls



Match 1 - Saturday 4th May

Scotland 0 - England 3

Lottie Summers (23’, FG)

Alice Klugman (33’, FG)

Maddie Axford (37’, FG)



England U18s girls broke the deadlock in the second-quarter when Lottie Summers fired in a shot on the reverse from the top of the D. England doubled their lead in the third-quarter with two further field goals. The first of these coming from a strong run down the right by Flo Fletcher, whose slip across goal was cleverly brought under control and into the goal by Alice Klugman. Maddie Axford scored the third, running onto a through pass from Emily Guckian.



Match 2 - Sunday 5th May

Scotland 1 - England 4

Issy Carey (4’,FG)

Sian Emslie (23’,FG)

Maddie Axford (27’,PC)

Sally Sime (30’,PC)

Scotland (51’,FG)



England were quickly ahead in the second-match, Issy Carey’s shot from the top of the D beating the Scottish GK after just 4 minutes. The second-quarter saw three further England goals as Sian Emslie tapped in a slip from Flo Fletcher, whilst Maddie Axford scored directly from a penalty corner strike before seeing her next penalty corner strike deflected in by Sally Sime. Despite enjoying a very strong third-quarter England failed to add another before Scotland tucked away a late consolation goal to see the final game finish 4-1 in England’s favour.



Head coach, Sarah Kelleher, commented:

“A successful, if short trip, to Scotland provided another good opportunity to progress as a squad and build on our recent trip to Holland.



“There were some really pleasing phases of connected play that we can extend to longer periods while we continue our focus on upgrading our possession into outcomes. Strides were also made in our tactical understanding where we are aiming to be fluid in moving between formations.



“It is clear to see the players are committed and motivated to do what it takes to continue to grow and develop, with the final phase of the programme going to be a real opportunity for the squad to move to another level of play.”







